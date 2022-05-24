Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Sacks A Minister For Corruption

Story Highlights Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in 2015 sacked one of his Ministers on corruption charges.

CHANDIGARH- In an unprecedented move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today sacked his Health Minister Vijay Singla from the cabinet on a corruption charge reportedly after solid evidence was found against him, media report said.

According to report, Mr Singla was allegedly demanding a one per cent commission on tenders. Soon after his removal, he was arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the Punjab police.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took the step after he received a complaint against the Minister just 10 days back.

A government official had 10 days ago complained to the Chief Minister’s office about corruption by Mr Singla. The Chief Minister personally assured the official that he would stand with him and he need not fear any Minister.

An operation was then executed with help from the official which clearly revealed that the Minister and those close to him were demanding a one per cent commission.

After call recordings and other evidence were collected, Mr Mann took action and also warned officials that corruption will not be tolerated.

This is only the second time in the country’s history that a Chief Minister has taken such strict action against their own cabinet colleague.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in 2015 sacked one of his Ministers on corruption charges.

Tweeting his appreciation for the decisive and prompt action, Kejriwal said: “Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes. The whole nation today feels proud of AAP.”

Hailing Mann’s decision, AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha tweeted, “The Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage and uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab. ZERO TOLERANCE FOR CORRUPTION. Commendable decision by CM @BhagwantMann.”

The Punjab chief minister said some parties will now point out that one of the AAP ministers was found involved in corruption within just two months, but then “it is I who is taking action”.

Vijay Singla, 52, was elected MLA from the Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. Singla is a dental surgeon.