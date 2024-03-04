India Shines in Global Great Backyard Bird Count 2024: Preliminary Highlights Unveiled

India Shines in Global Great Backyard Bird Count 2024; At a global level, India did very well, uploading the second-highest number of checklists and the third-highest species of any country. Over the four days of GBBC, Indian birdwatchers uploaded over 61,000 checklists and 1,036 bird species to eBird-an online platform to record bird observations.

This is the first GBBC whereby birders from all States and Union Territories participated. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and West Bengal, has cover all districts in their states .

This year the Campus Bird Count (CBC)- a subevent of GBBC had a record-breaking turn out! More than 200 bird walks took place in various kinds of campuses across the country. This included educational institutions, government establishments, research centers, zoos, lodges, corporate compounds, and more.

While Kerala recorded the highest number of checklists (14,023 lists), West Bengal reported the highest number of species (538 bird species). Kudos to birders from Northeastern states of India for their enthusiastic participation in this year’s GBBC.

About the Great Backyard Bird Count

The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is an annual event that brings bird enthusiasts, students, and nature enthusiasts together to watch and count birds they see around the places where they live, work or study. It is a free, fun, easy event open to everyone, regardless of age or experience. For Indian birdwatchers, it was the 12th year of participation in the GBBC (16–19 Feb, 2024).

About Campus Bird Count

The Campus Bird Count (CBC) is a sub-event of the broader Great Backyard Bird Count, taking place concurrently with the GBBC. It represents a collective endeavor to record the bird diversity thriving within numerous campuses across India. This event is unique to India and involves campuses of various kinds– educational institutions, government establishments, research centers, zoos, lodges, corporate compounds, and more.

About Bird Count India

Bird Count India is a consortium of organisations and groups working together to increase our collective knowledge about bird distributions and populations. The partnership conducts periodic bird-related events and activities, offers support and resources to birding groups for conducting their own events, and provides information on bird monitoring.