Arunachal

Arunachal: River clean-up held to mark World Wildlife Day

The wet and biodegradable waste found a more sustainable destination in nearby compost pits.

Last Updated: March 3, 2024
Arunachal: River clean-up held to mark World Wildlife Day

ITANAGAR-   In celebration of World Wildlife Day, NGOs- the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with the support of Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, cleaned the Yagamso River at the energy park stretch here today.

Volunteers removed approximately 800 kilograms of garbage waste from the river. Legacy waste was carefully loaded onto a truck and subsequently disposed of at the Hollongi dumping ground.

The wet and biodegradable waste found a more sustainable destination in nearby compost pits.

The river cleaning initiative is part of the broader Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project, aiming to restore and maintain the health of the waterbody.

Advocate S D Loda, Chairman YMCR, shared that the cleandrive is a monthly endeavor, and today marked the 15th consecutive month.

He expressed satisfaction that tangible improvements are now evident in the Yagamso river, highlighting the positive impact of the ongoing efforts.

