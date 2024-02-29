ADVERTISMENT
National

China flag in Isro ad: PM Modi blasts DMK, party hits back

This has sparked a debate as one of the rockets in the image bears a Chinese flag on its nose cone, while the others display Chinese characters.

Last Updated: February 29, 2024
1 minute read
NEW DELHI-  A controversy has erupted over a newspaper advertisement in Tamil Nadu. The advertisement, featuring images of both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, prominently displays a rocket in the background. This has sparked a debate as one of the rockets in the image bears a Chinese flag on its nose cone, while the others display Chinese characters.

The ad was allegedly issued by the minister for fisheries and animal husbandry Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of a new launch complex at Kulasekarapattinam in Tuticorin district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

China is setting up ‘special’ villages near Arunachal Pradesh on LAC; Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the ruling, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu over this newspaper advertisement of the state government that allegedly showcased a ‘Chinese rocket’ DD News reported.

“They (DMK) are not ready to see the development of India. They are not ready to see the development of India’s space sector,” the Prime Minister said while addressing an event in Tuticorin.

“They put their sticker on our schemes. To take credit for a new Isro launchpad, they have pasted a Chinese flag symbol. They are not ready to see the development of India. They are not ready to see the development of India’s space sector,” the Prime Minister said.

Patanjali “False” Ads Case: SC bans on Ramdev’s Patanjali ads

Meanwhile, according to media report DMK admits its designers’ mistake after an ad welcoming the Prime Minister featured a rocket with a Chinese flag. The ad released by a local DMK leader was for the foundation stone laying for ISRO’s second launch pad in Thoothukudi.

