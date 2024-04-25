Arunachal: DPGC Conducts Heritage Walk on “Oral Tradition Project: Storytelling for Social Change”

KAMKI- The Department of History, Donyi-Polo Govt. College (DPGC), Kamki today successfully conducted a heritage walk on the theme “Oral Tradition Project: Storytelling for Social Change” at Rupin Village in Kamba, West Siang District.

ADVERTISEMENT

The walk aimed to understand the role of storytelling in driving social change and to foster intergenerational sharing of knowledge on intangible cultural heritage through storytelling.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The Heritage walk was coordinated by Assistant Professor Duli Ete and participated by 16 students of History Major VI semester. The walk took the participants to the residence of Mrs . Tumyir Sora Karga, a local Donyi-Polo priestess cum traditional healer at Rupin village.

The walk featured an engaging storytelling session and insightful discussion between Mrs. Karga and the students of the department.

Also Read- Ms Duyir Ete of Arunachal Pradesh is crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024.

Mrs Karga, who is about 80 years of age, shared her knowledge by narrating 11 folklores during the 90-minute session and thanked the Department of History, DPGC for taking a keen interest in oral tradition.

Earlier, Assistant Professor Ete in his guided tour around the village, highlighted the importance of storytelling in preserving cultural heritage.