Arunachal: Guv, CM congratulate Yanung Jamoh Lego

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Smt Yanung Jamoh Lego on being conferred with Padma Shri Award. They said that it is a proud moment for all Arunachalis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor said that the prestigious award to Smt Lego will go a long way in the revival of traditional herbal treatment practices, which have been passed down by our forebears.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote in “X” Heartiest congratulations on being awarded PadmaShri, Smt Lego. May you continue serving people with same dedication and passion. My best wishes”

About Mrs Yanung Jamoh Lego

The 58-year-old tribal herbal medicinal expert, who revived traditional healing system of the Adi tribe, is hailing from the Adi tribe in East Siang. Ms Lego is an herbal medicine expert who, despite challenges, has devoted her life to the revival of the lost traditional healing system of our state. May you continue your exceptional work. She revived the traditional system of treatment in the state particularly in the Siang belt.

Preserving age old traditions is not easy but it is not even impossible. Often, with rite of passage, things get filtered out in the process of creating the younger generations. It takes lot of effort and time to do so.

Yanung Jamoh has been doing it for the past three decades and has revived the traditional healing practices of the Adi community. The 58-year-old woman is a former deputy director in the state agriculture

“I have been treating patients for the last 30 years. I am very happy to be honoured with this prestigious award. At first, I could not believe it,” Lego told to media.

Lego said profit-making has never been her motive as she gets pleasure by helping patients at the herbal clinic she operates near here. The Adi community member also runs a YouTube channel on which she uploads videos on herbal medicine.

The Adi community people resides mainly in East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang and in parts of Lower Dibang Valley districts of the northeastern state.