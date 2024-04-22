ADVERTISMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ECI orders repoll in 8 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh

The Commission in an order on Sunday declared the polling in the eight polling stations as void and ordered fresh polling ..............

Last Updated: April 22, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: ECI orders repoll in 8 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR-  Election Commission of India ( ECI ) has ordered repolling in eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh where EVM damage and violence were reported during polling to simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on April 19, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commission in an order on Sunday declared the polling in the eight polling stations as void and ordered fresh polling on April 24 from 6 am to 2 pm, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said in a communique.

Up to Very Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya Till Apr 26.

The polling stations where repoll would be held include, Sario in Bameng assembly constituency in East Kameng district, Longte Loth under Nyapin assembly seat in Kurung Kumey, Dingser, Bogiya Siyum, Jimbari and Lengi polling booths under Nacho constituency in Upper Subansiri district.

Related Articles

Repoll will also be held in Bogne and Molom polling booths under Rumgong assembly constituency in Siang district, the communique said.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

An estimated 76.44 per cent of the total 8,92,694 voters exercised their franchise on April 19 to elect 50 MLAs for the 60-member assembly in the northeastern state.

The ruling BJP had already won 10 assembly seats unopposed

Tags
Last Updated: April 22, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Elections; Nadda, Khandu release BJP's Manifesto for state Assembly polls

Arunachal Elections; Nadda, Khandu release BJP’s Manifesto for state Assembly polls

SC Upholds Arunachal MLA Karikho Kri's Elections, Overturns Gauhati HC Verdict

SC Upholds Arunachal MLA Karikho Kri’s Elections, Overturns Gauhati HC Verdict

Arunachal Elections: Pema Khandu launches BJP campaign in Pasighat

Arunachal Elections: Pema Khandu launches BJP campaign in Pasighat

Arunachal: Miscreants damaged several vehicles of NCP Candidate Likha Saaya

Arunachal: Miscreants damaged several vehicles of NCP Candidate Likha Saaya

Arunachal Elections: EVM commissioning for Papum Pare completed

Arunachal Elections: EVM commissioning for Papum Pare completed

Arunachal: NSS Unit of DNGC participates in NE NSS Festival held at Aizawl

Arunachal: NSS Unit of DNGC participates in NE NSS Festival held at Aizawl

Arunachal: RGU hosts Yuva Sangam, Youths from Gujarat visits Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: RGU hosts Yuva Sangam, Youths from Gujarat visits Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: RGU Students Stage Sit-In Protest in Solidarity with Ladakh

Arunachal: RGU Students Stage Sit-In Protest in Solidarity with Ladakh

Arunachal: PPA MLA candidate Oken Tayeng supported with former MLA Ralom Borang

Arunachal: PPA MLA candidate Oken Tayeng supported with former MLA Ralom Borang

Arunachal Elections : EVMs for 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli polls commissioned

Arunachal Elections : EVMs for 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro-Hapoli polls commissioned

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button