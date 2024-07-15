Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Switzerland to advance EFTA’s $100 billion investment in India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussion with the Director General of the World Trade Organisation( WTO ) in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday.

The minister is on an official visit to Switzerland to take forward commitments as part of India’s recently signed free trade agreement with the four-nation European bloc or EFTA. During the visit, the minister held significant discussions with industry leaders and stakeholders to advance India’s trade and economic interests.

On the first day of his visit to Zurich, Piyush Goyal held a crucial meeting with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, WTO. They discussed ongoing negotiations and the progress made since the 13th Ministerial Conference of WTO. The conversation highlighted India’s commitment to achieving fair and meaningful trade outcomes and ensuring free and equitable trade among member nations.

In a social media post, Minister Goyal shared details of their interaction, emphasising their discussion on the various ongoing negotiations at the multilateral forum and the progress made since the 13th Ministerial Conference, which was held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. Minister Goyal conveyed India’s steadfast commitment to the WTO, emphasising the importance of achieving meaningful outcomes and ensuring free and fair trade among member nations.

“Met @NOIweala, Director General @WTO in Zurich. Discussed the various ongoing negotiations at the multilateral forum and the progress achieved since the 13th Ministerial Conference held in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. Conveyed India’s commitment to helping achieve meaningful outcomes and ensuring free & fair trade among member nations,” said the minister.

Piyush Goyal met leading business figures and potential investors, including representatives from MSC Cargo. They discussed potential collaborations and investment opportunities in various sectors, aiming to attract investments and foster partnerships to support India’s growth and development.

The Minister held a productive meeting with senior officials from Zurich Airport, including Chairman of the Board of Directors, Zurich Airport, Mr. Josef Felder. They explored opportunities for collaboration in enhancing airport infrastructure and advancing ancillary air services in India. The discussions centred on leveraging best practices and innovations to significantly improve the Indian aviation sector.

Piyush Goyal also convened a meeting with India’s WTO team in Geneva, led by the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India at WTO, along with senior officers from the Department of Commerce. They thoroughly discussed priority issues currently under discussion or at various stages of negotiations in the WTO, reinforcing India’s strategic approach to international trade.