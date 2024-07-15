ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Beti Janmotsav held at Balijan

Last Updated: July 15, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Beti Janmotsav held at Balijan

BALIJAN-  The Department of Women and Child Development and District Administration Papumpare District in collaboration with the Health Department has organized “Beti Janmotsav” under (BBBP) Scheme at Community Health Centre Balijan on 15th July 2024.

While addressing the gathering in her welcome & keynote  address, Jaya Taba, Deputy Director, District ICDS Cell, yupia Papumpare District highlighted the various programmes under  BBBP scheme and it’s benefits. She advised the women participants to take advantages of women centric central/state schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao a central scheme is especially launched to save the girl child and educate them, further she exhorted that no form of violence against women or girl child should be tolerated even within their family or relatives.

Police and other agencies are mandated to protect and help the victims. She encouraged all to come forward in reporting such incidents to the authorities without any hesitations.

She also highlighted the provisions under Protection of children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 (POCSO), Domestic Violence Act 2005 and urged all to seek assistance from the concern authorities by dialling Child Help Line 1098 which is available for 24×7 as and when required.

Also Read- RWD Minister asked officials to start implementation of e-office for prompt service delivery

Dr Taw Kaku M.O I/C and Dr. Taw Mala MO of CHC Balijan also attended the program. Dr Taw Mala highlighted the Importance of Breastfeeding, caring of child during infant stages and dwelt on maintenance of personal hygiene of lactating mothers and Child.
She also briefed about Importance of timely vaccination of infants for health and their entire life.

The program ended with distribution of gift Hampers to the mothers present.

Tags
Last Updated: July 15, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Policy Suggestion For GoAP Budget 2024-25

Arunachal: Policy Suggestion For GoAP Budget 2024-25

TAWANG- Deputy Commissioner Tawang,  Kanki Darang, today felicitated the district toppers in Classes VIII, X and XII examinations and the best performing schools.

Arunachal: DC Tawang felicitates the district toppers in Classes VIII, X and XII examinations and the best performing schools.

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering flags off School bus service from Khirmu to Tawang

Arunachal: Namgey Tsering flags off School bus service from Khirmu to Tawang

Arunachal: Doimukh MLA to provide Wi-fi Connections to Circle Offices under his jurisdiction

Arunachal: Doimukh MLA to provide Wi-fi Connections to Circle Offices under his jurisdiction

Arunachal: CM allocates special funds for restoration of road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, bridge over the Kumey River

Arunachal: CM allocates special funds for restoration of road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, bridge over the Kumey River

Arunachal bureaucratic reshuffle: Bopai Puroik becomes first DC from Puroik community

Arunachal bureaucratic reshuffle: Bopai Puroik becomes first DC from Puroik community

Arunachal: 20 villages of Kurung Kumey district cut off from rest of state

Arunachal: 20 villages of Kurung Kumey district cut off from rest of state

Union Minister Manohar Lal, reviews Power Sector schemes and projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Manohar Lal, reviews Power Sector schemes and projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Two Anti-Mega Dam Activists detained by Police

Arunachal: Two Anti-Mega Dam Activists detained by Police

Arunachal: Landslides Snap Surface Communication To Several Districts

Arunachal: Landslides Snap Surface Communication To Several Districts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button