DHL cargo jet splits in two after skidding off runaway in Costa Rica

NEW DELHI- Video clip of A DHL cargo Jet crash landed at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria International Airport went viral in social media, forcing authorities to shut the airport for several hours. DHL, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post AG was operating a Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft wearing the traditional yellow livery and can be seen on multiple social media videos skidding on the runway after making an emergency landing.

The plane skidded off the runway after breaking hard and entered the grass area and split into two, aviation authorities said. The pilot and co-pilot were evacuated, airport operator said in a statement.

A spokesman for cargo carrier DHL said both pilots were unharmed but one was undergoing a medical check as a precaution.

DHL spokesman Daniel McGrath said the company was working with airport authorities to move the plane so flights could resume. He said an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

Airport operator Aeris said the airport, on the outskirts of capital San Jose, reopened at 3.30 pm local time, several hours earlier than expected following the 10 am incident, as per a Reuters report.

WATCH VIDEO