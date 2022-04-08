International

DHL cargo jet splits in two after skidding off runaway in Costa Rica

April 8, 2022
0 1 minute read
DHL cargo jet splits in two after skidding off runaway in Costa Rica

NEW DELHI- Video clip of A DHL cargo Jet crash landed at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria International Airport went viral  in social media, forcing authorities to shut the airport for several hours. DHL, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post AG was operating a Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft wearing the traditional yellow livery and can be seen on multiple social media videos skidding on the runway after making an emergency landing.

The plane skidded off the runway after breaking hard and entered the grass area and split into two, aviation authorities said. The pilot and co-pilot were evacuated, airport operator said in a statement.

A spokesman for cargo carrier DHL said both pilots were unharmed but one was undergoing a medical check as a precaution.

DHL spokesman Daniel McGrath said the company was working with airport authorities to move the plane so flights could resume. He said an investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

Related Articles

Airport operator Aeris said the airport, on the outskirts of capital San Jose, reopened at 3.30 pm local time, several hours earlier than expected following the 10 am incident, as per a Reuters report.

WATCH VIDEO 

Tags
April 8, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

12, including 9 Chinese, killed in Pakistan bus blast  

12, including 9 Chinese, killed in Pakistan bus blast  

July 14, 2021
63 people die in Indonesia hospital with oxygen shortage

63 people die in Indonesia hospital with oxygen shortage

July 5, 2021
China to operationalise first Electrict Train to Tibet 

China to operationalise first Electrict Train to Tibet 

June 24, 2021
Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant from Indian & Britan strain

Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant from Indian & Britan strain

May 30, 2021
Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai, Agri-horti products of Arunachal being showcased

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai, Agri-horti products of Arunachal being showcased

February 22, 2021
China Has Built Village In Arunachal, Shiv Sena raises concerns

China says “Building village” is in “own territory” not  in Arunachal Pradesh

January 22, 2021
Coronavirus found in China ice cream samples: Report

Coronavirus found in China ice cream samples: Report

January 17, 2021
Indonesia earthquake kills 35, hundreds injured in Sulawesi

Indonesia earthquake kills 35, hundreds injured in Sulawesi

January 16, 2021
Indonesian plane with 62 passengers on board feared crashed

Indonesian plane with 62 passengers on board feared crashed

January 9, 2021
Japan to launch wooden satellite by 2023

Japan to launch wooden satellite by 2023

January 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button