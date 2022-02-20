ADVERTISMENT
Flying Car takes to the skies of Slovakia-Watch Video

No need to buy expensive jet fuel either because this car can be filled up at any gas station.

February 20, 2022
Where the Flying Car is still a dream in many countries, but a company in Slovakia, Europe has invented the flying car. This flying car has been named Air Car. It runs on the roads like normal cars but in minutes it also fly in the sky. This flying car also ran at high speed on the roads of Slovakia in the past week also took off in the sky. The car completed its first-ever inter-city flight last year when it took off from Nitra International, flew to Bratislava Internation, and then converted itself into a car and drove to the city centre.

Klein Vision, the company  who invented this flying car claim its range in flight mode is up to 1000 km! No need to buy expensive jet fuel either because this car can be filled up at any gas station. With a lack of vertical take-off features though, it also looks like you’ll need a bit of a runway to prep the vehicle and take to the skies.

Watch Full Video

February 20, 2022
