Arunachal Pradesh celebrates 36th Statehood Day

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the 36th Statehood Day celebration of the State in the newly inaugurated Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium at Yupia on 20th February 2022. He unfurled the National Flag and took salute of the Guard of Honour.

The Governor conferred the ‘Arunachal Ratna’, the highest State Honour to the first Lieutenant Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Late KAA Raja, which was received by the eldest daughter of Late KAA Raja, Mrs Vijayalakshmi on the occasion. He also felicitated the Pradesh Council members and complimented each and every one who has contributed to the development of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor, who presided over the valedictory function of the 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh month-long celebration, released the commemorative Postal Stamp honouring 50 years of the State.

In his address, the Governor said that as we enter the 36th year of our statehood, we also take pride in our development and economic growth which has gained unprecedented momentum in the last five years under the generosity and guidance and proactive support of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. His focus on the overall development of the North-East, together with a special focus on Arunachal Pradesh is bringing progressive transformation in our State. The Governor appreciated the dynamic leadership of the State’s popular Chief Minister, Pema Khandu for his much-needed fillip to the pace of development.

The Governor emphasised on harnessing the power of the digital revolution and other innovations.

The Governor highlighted the achievements of the State government which envisions to expand the horizon of progress in next fifty years. He said that the cultural heritage, health, education, prudent use of natural resources and developing of infrastructure are the pillars for our progress and prosperity.

We need to focus on harnessing our rich potential in horticulture, tourism, hydro-power and such other natural resources to ensure that we not only become self-sustainable but also adequately contribute towards the growth of the Nation, the Governor said.

The Governor called for strengthening of our value systems, preserving indigenous faith and learning from our own traditions. Following the wisdom contained in our folklore and old stories, we can bring about a happy change in the way we live and work. I appeal to the young generation, NGOs and CBOs to work for a meaningful transformation in the society. Need of the hour is to move from a ‘consumption’ economy to a ‘contributing’ society, he said.

In his address, the Governor stressed on gender equality and women empowerment, recognition of Sports as our strength, implementation of Atma Nirbhar schemes, excellent civil-military rapport and maintaining a fine balance between preserving the environment and promoting industry, tourism, agriculture, and horticulture. The path-breaking Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh, which is among the first such declarations adopted at sub-national level, augurs well for our determination to bring about a holistic social approach towards low emissions and climate-resilient development, he said.

Highlighting the Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and good governance, he said that in our quest for sustainable development, we have identified sector-wise indicators and also short, medium and long-term targets to measure the progress. We are now developing a district good governance index to fulfil our cherished vision of not only sustainable but also equitable development for all citizens of the State, he said.

The Governor urged upon the people for their cooperation in maintaining COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and also to adopt good practices of hygiene and cleanliness evinced under Swachh Bharat Mission. He also cautioned people against drug abuse and Bandh Culture.

The Governor complimented the Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu and Speaker, APSLA Shri Pasang Dorjee Sona for celebrating the 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh in a befitting manner. He also commended the cultural troupes and members of the organising committee for the mega event despite COVID-19 challenges.

The Governor also complimented Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Sarma for gracing the occasion as chief guest. He said that the participation of Dr. Sarma will reinforce the goodwill and age-old amity between the people of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.