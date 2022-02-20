Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day: PM Modi Recites Lines From Bhupen Hazarika’s Song ‘Arunachal Hamara’

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday, February 20, greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The Prime Minister recited a few lines from ‘Arunachal Hamara’, a song written by Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister praised the people of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that they “are known for their talent and hardworking nature.”

Modi tweeted: Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come.

The song ‘Arunachal Hamara’ appeared in the 1977 film “Mera Dharam Meri Maa” and has become a de facto state song of Arunachal Pradesh. Modi gave a message to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day, and posted a video of the same on his official twitter handle. The Prime Minister said that every person living in Arunachal Pradesh immensely loves the song ‘Arunachal Hamara’.