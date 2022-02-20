ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day: PM Modi Recites Lines From Bhupen Hazarika’s Song ‘Arunachal Hamara’

In a tweet, the Prime Minister praised the people of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that they "are known for their talent and hardworking nature."

February 20, 2022
0 1 minute read
The Prime Minister recited a few lines from 'Arunachal Hamara', a song written by Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh. 
ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI-  Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday, February 20, greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day.  The Prime Minister recited a few lines from ‘Arunachal Hamara’, a song written by Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister praised the people of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that they “are known for their talent and hardworking nature.”

Modi tweeted: Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come.

The song ‘Arunachal Hamara’ appeared in the 1977 film “Mera Dharam Meri Maa” and has become a de facto state song of Arunachal Pradesh. Modi gave a message to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day, and posted a video of the same on his official twitter handle. The Prime Minister said that every person living in Arunachal Pradesh immensely loves the song ‘Arunachal Hamara’.

Tags
February 20, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Asian wetland waterbirds census conducted in D. Ering WL Sanctuary

Arunachal: Asian wetland waterbirds census conducted in D. Ering WL Sanctuary

February 14, 2022
Arunachal: MMJRMC conducts social service at Mikong WRC field in Pasighat

Arunachal: MMJRMC conducts social service at Mikong WRC field in Pasighat

February 13, 2022
Pasighat: Town Baptist Church celebrates Silver Jubilee

Pasighat: Town Baptist Church celebrates Silver Jubilee

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: DC distributed jackets to monks of Tawang monastery

Arunachal: DC distributed jackets to monks of Tawang monastery

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: Militants Release 2 Kidnapped Workers After 12 Days

Arunachal: Militants Release 2 Kidnapped Workers After 12 Days

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: Bakery training for SHGs concluded in Deomali

Arunachal: Bakery training for SHGs concluded in Deomali

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: 82nd birth anniversary of Late Tasaso Yun celebrated at Tezu

Arunachal: 82nd birth anniversary of Late Tasaso Yun celebrated at Tezu

February 12, 2022
Arunachal: APLS organized 'Lata Mangeshkar Shraddhanjali Sabha'

Arunachal: APLS organized ‘Lata Mangeshkar Shraddhanjali Sabha’

February 11, 2022
Jongge Yirang, DDSE conferred with National Award for innovation and good practices in Educational Administration for session 2018-19

Jongge Yirang, DDSE conferred with National Award for innovation and good practices in Educational Administration for session 2018-19

February 10, 2022
Arunachal: ZSI scientists discovered white cheeked Macaque in Anjaw

Arunachal: ZSI scientists discovered white cheeked Macaque in Anjaw

February 9, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button