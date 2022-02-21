ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) conferred the State Gold and Silver Medals to meritorious individuals of the State

February 21, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-   The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) conferred the State Gold and Silver Medals to meritorious individuals of the State in an impressive function in the newly inaugurated General Bipin Rawat Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on 21st February 2022. He also gave away the Chief Minister’s Excellence Award in Public Administration and Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village.

The Governor congratulated the awardees and expressed his hope that they will continue to inspire their fellow citizens and also contribute whole heartedly in the developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal: Nine villages awarded Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village

State Gold Medals were awarded to 20 (Twenty) best performing persons from different walks of life, including administrators, Police officers, progressive farmers, teachers, engineers and social workers, Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and Gumin Rego Kilaju (GRK) for their outstanding public service.

Related Articles

State Silver Medals were conferred on 25 (Twenty-five) persons for their excellent performance.

The Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District Dr. Kinny Singh, with her team including Jongg Yirang, DDSE,  Biren Dutta Principal DIET, Dr. David Gao Assistant Professor RGU and Smt Binoymoti Modi Tayeng PGT, IGJHS School, Pasighat and the Public Health Engineering Department & Water Supply, Eastern Zone, Itanagar led by Er. Tomo Basar Chief Engineer, East Zone and his team including Er. Oyuk Padung, SE Tezu, Er. Hage Mobing, EE Tezu, Er. Tajing Darang, AE, Dambuk and Er. Bajong Pertin, JE, Bolung received the Chief Minister’s Excellence Award in Public Administration, 2021.

Arunachal: Nine villages awarded Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village

Nine villages of the State, viz New Tupi of Tirap District, Kolung of Upper Siang District; Silluk of East Siang District; Tusinnite of Lower Dibang Valley District; Singbir of Shi Yomi District; Thongleng of Tawang District; Jirdin of West Siang District; Bonia of Longding District and Mimey of Namsai received Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly,  Pasang Dorjee Sona were present on the occasion, amongst other dignitaries and citizens.

Here is the list of state awardees

Arunachal: Nine villages awarded Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village

Tags
February 21, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Safe the nature and maintain ecological balance- Chowna Mein

Safe the nature and maintain ecological balance- Chowna Mein

February 15, 2022
Arunachal: Asian wetland waterbirds census conducted in D. Ering WL Sanctuary

Arunachal: Asian wetland waterbirds census conducted in D. Ering WL Sanctuary

February 14, 2022
Arunachal: MMJRMC conducts social service at Mikong WRC field in Pasighat

Arunachal: MMJRMC conducts social service at Mikong WRC field in Pasighat

February 13, 2022
Pasighat: Town Baptist Church celebrates Silver Jubilee

Pasighat: Town Baptist Church celebrates Silver Jubilee

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: DC distributed jackets to monks of Tawang monastery

Arunachal: DC distributed jackets to monks of Tawang monastery

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: Militants Release 2 Kidnapped Workers After 12 Days

Arunachal: Militants Release 2 Kidnapped Workers After 12 Days

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: Bakery training for SHGs concluded in Deomali

Arunachal: Bakery training for SHGs concluded in Deomali

February 13, 2022
Arunachal: 82nd birth anniversary of Late Tasaso Yun celebrated at Tezu

Arunachal: 82nd birth anniversary of Late Tasaso Yun celebrated at Tezu

February 12, 2022
Arunachal: APLS organized 'Lata Mangeshkar Shraddhanjali Sabha'

Arunachal: APLS organized ‘Lata Mangeshkar Shraddhanjali Sabha’

February 11, 2022
Jongge Yirang, DDSE conferred with National Award for innovation and good practices in Educational Administration for session 2018-19

Jongge Yirang, DDSE conferred with National Award for innovation and good practices in Educational Administration for session 2018-19

February 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button