Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) conferred the State Gold and Silver Medals to meritorious individuals of the State in an impressive function in the newly inaugurated General Bipin Rawat Hall, Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on 21st February 2022. He also gave away the Chief Minister’s Excellence Award in Public Administration and Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village.

The Governor congratulated the awardees and expressed his hope that they will continue to inspire their fellow citizens and also contribute whole heartedly in the developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh.

State Gold Medals were awarded to 20 (Twenty) best performing persons from different walks of life, including administrators, Police officers, progressive farmers, teachers, engineers and social workers, Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and Gumin Rego Kilaju (GRK) for their outstanding public service.

State Silver Medals were conferred on 25 (Twenty-five) persons for their excellent performance.

The Deputy Commissioner, East Siang District Dr. Kinny Singh, with her team including Jongg Yirang, DDSE, Biren Dutta Principal DIET, Dr. David Gao Assistant Professor RGU and Smt Binoymoti Modi Tayeng PGT, IGJHS School, Pasighat and the Public Health Engineering Department & Water Supply, Eastern Zone, Itanagar led by Er. Tomo Basar Chief Engineer, East Zone and his team including Er. Oyuk Padung, SE Tezu, Er. Hage Mobing, EE Tezu, Er. Tajing Darang, AE, Dambuk and Er. Bajong Pertin, JE, Bolung received the Chief Minister’s Excellence Award in Public Administration, 2021.

Nine villages of the State, viz New Tupi of Tirap District, Kolung of Upper Siang District; Silluk of East Siang District; Tusinnite of Lower Dibang Valley District; Singbir of Shi Yomi District; Thongleng of Tawang District; Jirdin of West Siang District; Bonia of Longding District and Mimey of Namsai received Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker of State Legislative Assembly, Pasang Dorjee Sona were present on the occasion, amongst other dignitaries and citizens.

Here is the list of state awardees