Arunachal CM felicitates Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu met actor Chum Darang and a team of her Bollywood debut film Badhaai Do. Chum shared pictures on her Instagram page to thank him.

Sharing pictures of Pema felicitating her, Chum wrote, “Being lauded for something that you’ve put your heart and soul into feels amazing ya Thank you hon’ble CM, Mr. Pema Khandu for making team #badhaaido feel at home. Truly honoured. Thank you Arunachal for the immense love you all have shown Happy Statehood Day Arunachal Pradesh. @jungleepictures @timestalent @gopi_spot @rishubartaria #harshvardhankulkarni #prateekvats #akshatghildial #kirtinakhwa @sumadhikary.”

The chief minister Pema also shared pictures from the meeting on his Twitter account and wrote, “Excited to meet today Sister Chum Darang, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Junglee Production’s ‘Badhaai Do’. Also, a pleasure meeting acclaimed film personalities from Bollywood, who accompanied her. All the very best Chum. May God bless you with all the success!

Excited to meet today Sister Chum Darang, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Junglee Production's 'Badhaai Do'. Also a pleasure meeting acclaimed film personalities from Bollywood, who accompanied her. All the very best Chum. May God bless you with all the success! pic.twitter.com/Z3aBwKuLK2 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 19, 2022

Director Harshvardhan had said in a PTI interview earlier this month that Badhaai Do is an attempt to normalise the discourse around the queer community and break stereotypes attached to their representation in cinema. “They come from traditional families and that’s where they are not being accepted so they find this solution (lavender marria. It’s about the choices that these characters are making. We are not passing any judgment over the choices that they’re making but we are actually looking at the journey of their choices, the stories of their choices,” he said.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do is written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The film released in theatres on February 11.