Chum Darang on playing Bhumi Pednekar’s girlfriend in Badhaai Do

ITANAGAR- Actress and model from Pasighat Chum Darang is making her Bollywood debut with Junglee Productions’ ‘Badhaai Do’. The 29 years old actress will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

Born to Tajep Darang and Yamik Dulom Darang of Mirsam Village near Pasighat, Chum Darang have also won various beauty pageants like Miss AAPSU 2010. She has also participated in various national and international beauty contests. She was one of the finalists of North East Diva 2014. She also holds the title of Miss Tiara India International 2017.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ is all set to make its release on 11th February. Badhaai Do is an unconventional story as it shows the journey of a lesbian woman and gay man who marry each other as a setup to appease their parents. The movie will feature Darang, who will make her Bollywood debut with this movie.

She will be seen playing Bhumi Pednekar’s love interest in Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Do and though Darang is thrilled about this opportunity, she says that Bollywood was never the plan.

“I wanted to act but I thought people would laugh if I told them about this,” says Chum, who hails from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. She originally planned to run a café in her hometown, but decided to try her hand at acting.

The actress also shares that her friends and family back home are as thrilled as her about the film. “We don’t have theatres in my hometown so they are planning to go to Assam and will be travelling for three hours to see me on the big screen,” she shares. In a chat with us, Chum talks about how Badhaai Do happened and why actors from the northeast are afraid of being typecast in certain roles.

‘I have learnt to be hardworking from Bhumi and Rajkummar’

Sharing the screen with actors like Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, who have been appreciated for the kind of roles they play, has been exciting as well as a learning experience for Chum. “They both are so down to earth and work really hard. I know they are experienced, they know so much but during the shoot, they sat down, listened to the director and worked accordingly. I learnt to be hardworking and grounded from them, the respect they have for other actors on set was another thing that I learnt from them,” she says.