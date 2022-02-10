Jongge Yirang, DDSE conferred with National Award for innovation and good practices in Educational Administration for session 2018-19

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI/PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a virtual award ceremony organized by National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) New Delhi, Jongge Yirang, DDSE (attached with Directorate of Secondary Education, Itanagar) along with 19 others have been conferred with coveted National award for innovation and good practices in Educational Administration by NIEPA today.

Yirang has been conferred with the award in recognition of his unique and innovative practices in bringing quality change in school education in East Siang during his tenure as DDSE East Siang during 2016 to 2021.

Through his work he has transformed many schools by undertaking renovation of school buildings through community participation. His initiative has brought about infrastructure improvements, community ownership of schools thereby increasing the enrollment of children in government schools.

The prestigious award ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Shubas Sarkar. Vice-Chancellor of NIEPA, Varghese, HoD Department of Educational Administration (NIEPA) Prof. Suresh Kumar and many education officers from across the country. While addressing the award ceremony, the Union Minister categorically mentioned and appreciated Yirang for his outstanding innovation work and his contribution for improving the education scenario in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. He also emphasized upon the award winners to disseminate their work experiences by documenting and publishing in journals or newspapers. Jongge Yirang is the first and lone recipient of this prestigious award from Arunachal Pradesh.

It is noteworthy to mention here that this is his third award in a span of three years. Earlier he has been conferred with Annual Excellence Award in academic field by Academic Board of Adi Baane Kebang in the year 2018 and Arunachal Pradesh State Award (Silver Medal) by governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brigadier Dr. B.D Mishra RTD) in 2019. Yirang, through his charismatic personality, academic excellence and administrative acumen has won the hearts and trusts of officer colleagues, teaching staff, students and community members. He has aptly proved that good work done never goes unrecognized.