Arunachal: APLS organized ‘Lata Mangeshkar Shraddhanjali Sabha’

BOMDILA- Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), West Kameng Unit organized “Lata Mangeshkar Shraddhanjali Sabha” on 11th February 2022 at Government College, Bomdila to pay tribute to the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar who breathed her last on 6th February, 2022 at the age of 92.

Sangja Khandu, Principal, Government College Bomdila, also the Chief Advisor of APLS, West Kameng Unit offered floral tribute to Lt. Lata Mangeshkar and lit the candles. While paying homage to the Nightingale of India, Dr. Vineeta Dowerah, President of APLS, West Kameng Unit said that music and literature are strongly interconnected simply because music is a genre of literature and both music and literature are creative works of art. Music is also narrowed down to oral literature since its presentation and performance involves word of mouth.

Dr. Alok Kr. Singh, General Secretary of APLS, West Kameng Unit spoke about the life and contributions of Lt. Lata Mangeshkar and said that she had been the most influential singer of the nation. After the Indo-China war of 1962, Lata ji’s song “E mere watan ke logon”, which she sang at the National Stadium Delhi on 26th January 1963 inspired and motivated not only the Indian army, but also the entire countrymen. A short documentary on Lata Mangeshkar’s life was presented by Tashi Dorjee Megeji, Convenor, APLS, West Kameng Unit.

Students paid a song-tribute in memory of the Melody Queen. Two minutes’ silent prayer was observed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. The Sabha was attended by faculty members, staff and students of the college.