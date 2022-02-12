ADVERTISMENT
Pema Khandu shares video of artist singing traditional Monpa song

The video was shot at Bongleng village in Tawang district.

February 12, 2022
VIRAL VIDEO- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday shared a video of an artist playing a beautiful Monpa song. The video was shot at Bongleng village in Arunachal’s Tawang district.

Khandu informed that the musician is from Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA) and he was seen near the Bhutan border at Bongleng village in Tawang district. The artist can be heard backing his vocals with ‘dramyin’, a traditional musical instrument played during Tibetan Buddhist ceremonies and festivals.

“Today near the Bhutan border at Bongleng village in Tawang district. An artiste from Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA) presents a melodious Monpa song, playing the ‘dramyin’, a traditional musical instrument,” Khandu wrote on Twitter.

The nearly two-minute video is winning over the netizens and has gathered hundreds of likes. Appreciating the song, a Twitter user commented on the post, “Plaintive, melodious and soothing! Good wishes to the artist!

The Monpa is a major tribe of Arunachal Pradesh in northeastern India. The Monpa are believed to be the only nomadic tribe in Northeast India – they are totally dependent on animals like sheep, cow, yak, goats and horses.

February 12, 2022
