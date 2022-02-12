Arunachal: 82nd birth anniversary of Late Tasaso Yun celebrated at Tezu

ADVERTISEMENT

TEZU- Attending the 82nd birth anniversary of Late Tasaso Yun, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein said that the social life of Late Tasaso Yun will remain an inspiration for all. He was a fatherly figure for all the people of erstwhile undivided Lohit district and said that the Govt will do whatever is appropriate for his memorial.

He informed that in honour of the great soul, a museum will be constructed in his name wherein his artefacts and documents will be preserved. He further informed that Govt Secondary School, Wakro is renamed as Tasaso Yun Memorial Govt Secondary School, Wakro.

Tai Tagak, Advisor to Chief Minister, Biyuram Wahge, BJP President cum MLA Pakke Kessang, Badang Tayang, Lohit District BJP President, Wanlu Talumpai, Lohit District BJP Secretary and Biyai Bellai Tezu Block Mandal General Secretary also spoke on the occasion highlighting the life history of Late Tasaso Yun.

Born on 12th February 1940, Late Tasaso Yun represented Arunachal Pradesh and was a founding member of Jan Sangh since its formation in the year 1967. In 1985 he was elected as ZPM from Wakro circle and served as ZPM for three term consecutively. Apart from his political life, he had dedicated and devoted his life for the social and community services. He was the founding members of Arunachal Vikash Parishad, Arun Jyoti and Indigenous faith movement and worked for the promotion & preservation of cultural heritage and identity.

Among others, MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang, Jummum Ete Deori and former Minister, Dr Mohesh Chai were also present.

The celebration of his 82nd birth anniversary was jointly organized by BJP Unit of Lohit and Namsai district.