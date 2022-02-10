ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Wancho Indigenous Sports held at Kanubari

A total of 289 participants from 15 villages of Kanubari and Lawnu Block participated in the competition

February 10, 2022
Arunachal: Wancho Indigenous Sports held at Kanubari
LONGDING-  In an effort to encourage the Wanchos to patronize the indigenous sports, Longding Battalion Assam Rifles in collaboration with Wancho Cultural Society (WCS) conducted 2nd Phase of Wancho Indigenous Sports Competition on the theme “Realise the Self” in Kanubari on 10 February 2022.

A total of 289 participants from 15 villages of Kanubari and Lawnu Block participated in  the competition.

Mr Sompha Wangsa, Wancho Council President was invited as the Chief Guest. He appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles and Wancho Cultural Society for organising the second edition of Indigenous Sports Competition and continuing to encourage the youth to patronize indigenous sports.

The event comprised four Sports namely Zubey(Tug of War), Ro-Phak Rik(Bambo Race), Ro-Nga(Bambo Climbing), Zuphat(High Jump). The villagers turned up in large numbers in traditional Wancho attire to participate and witness the sports event.

The event was attended by CSOs leaders, local village leaders and various government officials of Longding & Kanubari. On the sidelines of sports competition a free medical & dental camp was also organised by Longding Battalion Assam Rifles to benefit the maximum number of populace.

The event culminated with the felicitation of the winners and winning teams. Refreshments were provided to all participants.

February 10, 2022
