Arunachal: Amidst snowfall ‘Statehood Day’ celebrated at Tawang

TAWANG- Continuous snowfall and temperature in minus degrees couldn’t deter the people of Tawang to celebrate the 36th Statehood day today and Leki Gombu ZPC Tawang unfurled the national flag at general parade ground Tawang.

In his address to the people on the occasion he appealed villagers to cooperate in implementation of developmental projects, he appreciated electrical department and its employees for putting extra effort to rectify the faults developed in electricity supply due to heavy snowfall, we have no shortage of resources and should utilise it properly he added.

Speaking about education and health sector he reminded that present state governments priority in this two sectors and appealed teachers to dedicate more time in their duties and asked students to be more sincere to recover the loss due to covid pandemic.

He conveyed his gratitude to Gaon Burahs, PRI members, and Covid warriors in their sincere and dedicated service to the people in war against the pandemic, he also thanked all the teachers and Education department for their service.

Mentioning Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAKD)camp initiative of the Government he appreciated its benefits, and further requested departments to give more publicity of programmes in these camps for greater benefit and help to villagers.

He discussed about drug menace as a major concern for all, requested DMO to give more awareness on these topic visiting school, conveyed his gratitude to DC Tawang for distributing jackets to monks and nuns, and Padmashree awardee Thegtse Rinpoche for appealing to abstain from slaughtering animals and eating meat during upcoming Lossar festival, he saluted the army and security personnel and assured support from public whenever needed.

Later beneficiaries of Atma Nirbhar Krishi, Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani and Atma Nirbhar Nidhi(street vendors) were benefitted with online disbursement of loan amount directly to their account. Power tillers, and yarns were also distributed to the weavers and farmers on the occasion.