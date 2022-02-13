Arunachal: DC distributed jackets to monks of Tawang monastery

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- The Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo alongwith Abbot Tawang Monastery Gyabong Tulku Rinpoche today distributed jackets to all the monks of Tawang monastery. Similarly jackets were distributed to all the monks of Sera Je Jamyang Choekorling monastery yesterday by Deputy Commissioner Tawang and Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu.

While Speaking to the monks at Tawang Monastery today KN Damo informed that these jackets are being sponsored by a Gurgaon based NGO Hans Foundation in association with Seemanta Chetna Maanch Purvottar and the distribution programme is organised by Arunodaya welfare Association, Tawang branch.

He further informed that on his request the NGO has assured to provide three ambulances for Tawang district, and in earlier occasions also the same NGO has sponsored oxygen and other materials for covid activities when he was posted at Roing. The jackets for monks at Jang Palpung monastery and other nunneries of the district will also be distributed soon he added.

He remembered his late parents on the occasion and informed that he has been trying to help the elder citizens of his village like his own parents through an NGO.

Later the monks of Tawang monastery offered their prayers for the good health and longlife of the main sponsors Mata Mangla ji and Bhole ji Maharaj.