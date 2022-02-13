ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC distributed jackets to monks of Tawang monastery

February 13, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: DC distributed jackets to monks of Tawang monastery
ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- The Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo alongwith Abbot Tawang Monastery Gyabong Tulku Rinpoche today distributed jackets to all the monks of Tawang monastery. Similarly jackets were distributed to all the monks of Sera Je Jamyang Choekorling monastery yesterday by Deputy Commissioner Tawang and Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu.

While Speaking to the monks at Tawang Monastery today KN Damo informed that these jackets are being sponsored by a Gurgaon based NGO Hans Foundation in association with Seemanta Chetna Maanch Purvottar and the distribution programme is organised by Arunodaya welfare Association, Tawang branch.

He further informed that on his request the NGO has assured to provide three ambulances for Tawang district, and in earlier occasions also the same NGO has sponsored oxygen and other materials for covid activities when he was posted at Roing. The jackets for monks at Jang Palpung monastery and other nunneries of the district will also be distributed soon he added.

He remembered his late parents on the occasion and informed that he has been trying to help the elder citizens of his village like his own parents through an NGO.

Related Articles

Later the monks of Tawang monastery offered their prayers for the good health and longlife of the main sponsors Mata Mangla ji and Bhole ji Maharaj.

Tags
February 13, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: 7 Army men Hit By Avalanche, Rescue Efforts On

Arunachal: 7 Army men Hit By Avalanche, Rescue Efforts On

February 7, 2022
Arunachal, NBK appeals SIC (Vig) to speed up inquiry process over PMGSY road from Komsing to Sissen village

Arunachal, NBK appeals SIC (Vig) to speed up inquiry process over PMGSY road from Komsing to Sissen village

February 6, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits NHPC Subansiri Lower Hydro electric Project site

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits NHPC Subansiri Lower Hydro electric Project site

February 6, 2022
Arunachal: Snowfall After 34 Years In Daria Hill near Itanagar

Arunachal: Snowfall After 34 Years In Daria Hill near Itanagar

February 6, 2022
Arunachal: NABARD Chairman inaugurated a Rural Haat at Namsai

Arunachal: NABARD Chairman inaugurated Rural Haat at Namsai

February 5, 2022
Arunachal: 39th Foundation Day of Rajiv Gandhi University celebrated

Arunachal: 39th Foundation Day of Rajiv Gandhi University celebrated

February 4, 2022
Arunachal: NABARD Launches Integrated Tribal Development Project at Namsai

Arunachal: NABARD Launches Integrated Tribal Development Project at Namsai

February 4, 2022
Arunachal, Pema Khandu, national flag , Tawang

Arunachal: Khandu dedicated 104-ft tall national flag at Tawang

February 3, 2022
Rajiv Gandhi University – From Inception to Scholastic Distinction

Rajiv Gandhi University– From Inception to Scholastic Distinction

February 3, 2022
Arunachal: My son was given electric shocks by Chinese PLA, says Miram's father

Arunachal: My son was given electric shocks by Chinese PLA, says Miram’s father

February 2, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button