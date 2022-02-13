Pasighat: Town Baptist Church celebrates Silver Jubilee

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Town Baptist Church (TBC) of Pasighat under Adi Baptist Council celebrated its Silver Jubilee on Saturday and concluded today on Sunday amidst the presence of church members wherein Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong and East Siang district Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu also joined the program to mark the day. A monolith of the silver jubilee was unveiled and dedicated by Rev. Dana Pertin in the presence of the congregation.

Moyong, as chief guest of the occasion, appreciated the good works done by the churches in all these years in the field of social works while spreading peace and tranquility among the masses through the message of Jesus Christ. He also congratulated the TBC for reaching the age of silver jubilee and urged the young generation to carry forward the good works and the exemplary vision of the elders in the next golden jubilee celebration.

Addressing the congregation, Moyong also referred to the drug menace which was destroying the society, especially, to the younger generation who are getting addicted to such habits at an alarming rate. He requested the churches to come forward to help eradicate such despicable developments of drug addiction in the present society.

Speaking on the occasion, speaker of the occasion, Rev. Tasing Taloh dwelt at length on how Christians were playing a proactive role in social works and extending their cooperation in all developmental activities of the government at all levels.