Arunachal

Arunachal: KMA, PMC, KWS conduct plantation drive at Botanical garden in Pasighat

February 20, 2022
PASIGHAT-  A plantation programme of tree saplings was conducted by Kepang Makbo Association (KMA) in collaboration with Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) and Kepang Welfare Society (KWS) at Botanical garden here at Pasighat today which was attended by Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat, Tayi Taggu, Divisional Forest Officer, Pasighat Forest Division, Tashi Mize, Chief Councilor, PMC, Okiam Moyong Borang, ZPM Ogam Mengu and members of KMA and KWS.

Total of 25 tree saplings were planted during the plantation drive being provided by Pasighat Forest Division under the theme- plant tree to save nature and humankind. Speaking on the sideline of the plantation drive, Tayi Taggu, DC, Pasighat appreciated the noble initiative of the KMA, PMC and KWS and suggested them to continue the drive and maintain the post plantation care of tree saplings planted.

PMC Chief Councilor also spoke on the occasion and she expressed hope that the KMA will continue the noble work extending more support to PMC in keeping Pasighat green and beautiful. KWS President, Tanon Tatak and others also spoke on the occasion.

