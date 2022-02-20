ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Cleanliness, plantation prog held in Namsing

February 20, 2022
Arunachal: Cleanliness, plantation prog held in Namsing PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A cleanliness drive cum plantation of tree saplings programme was organized in Namsing village under Mebo sub-division of East Siang district on Friday which was led by Swachh Namsing Abhiyan team supported by Self Help Groups of the village, GBs and PRI leaders. The programme was also attended by Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Leena Perme, District Tourism Officer, Radhe Tatung, Circle Officer, Namsing and Gumin Tayeng, ZPM Monggu Banggo-II. Several tree saplings were planted during the programme in the presence of Tayi Taggu, DC and others saplings were being provided by the Pasighat Forest Division. A cleanliness drive was also conducted earlier by the villagers while installing local bamboo made dustbins and saplings planted were also covered with tree guards made of bamboo to protect the tree saplings from being damaged and eaten by domestic animals. Later, addressing a public meeting, the DC stressed on the need to “keep the village areas clean and hygienic, which will keep diseases away.” He also advised the villagers to give post plantation care of tree saplings planted. While stretching on the importance of maintaining greenery and taking care of forest and wildlife, Taggu also advised the villagers not to destroy the forest around the village and discourage killing of wild animals from nearby D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary while taking reference of known Chinese famine due to killing of birds ‘Sparrow’ which led to the worst ecological disaster. He warned the villagers not to hunt and kill in and around the sanctuary and anyone found hunting the sanctuary animals, their gun license will be cancelled permanently. Considering the threat of erosion by the Siang river, he said that tree plantation is one of the best protections against river erosion. The GBs and panchayat members also submitted memorandums to the DC, who assured to look into them. Namsing being a rice bowl and an organic vegetables area, the DC assured to take up projects to safeguard the village from river erosion. The programme was organized by the villagers of Namsing, under the supervision of retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao.
