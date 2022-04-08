Arunachal: All 3 accused arrested in IRBn SI murder case

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested all three accused involved in the ‘heinous’ murder of IRBn SI Shibu George within a week’s time. A native of Kerala’s Kollam district, 50-year-old SI Shibu George, who was attached with the DGP Cell at the Police Headquarters here, was found murdered in his government quarters at SRPL Colony here on April 1 morning.

The accused have been identified as 24-year-old Md Saddam Hussain (the prime accused) and co-accused Ramzan Alam (24) and Md Ashik Hussain (22) – all hailing from Bihar, Itanagar Capital Complex SP Jimmy Chiram said on Thursday.

He said, upon receipt of a written FIR, a case was registered at Chimpu Police Station under Sections 302/201 of Indian Penal Code and a special investigation team headed by Dy SP Kamdam Sikom was constituted that started the investigation.

Immediately, a team comprising DySP Sikom and Inspectors A K Pandey and Padi Nikang was sent to Lakhimpur and with the assistance of Assam Police, the prime accused Saddam Hussain was arrested from Lakhimpur on the very same day.

On being interrogated, Saddam, who runs tyre puncture shops at Punjabi Dhaba and Jullang near here, confessed that he along with two other persons Ramzan Alam and Md Ashik Hussain killed George on the night of March 31 in order to rob money from the victim.

On the basis of his disclosure statement, the weapon used in committing the crime (a blood stained knife, which is used for cutting tyres) and shirt worn by the accused person at the time of commission of offense were recovered, the SP said.

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt was launched to nab the absconding accused persons who were traced to Muzzaffarpur, Bihar with the help of technical and human intelligence. Though a team was sent to Bihar the accused had fled to Kolkata, West Bengal. Subsequently, with the assistance of West Bengal Police, the accused Ramzan and Ashik were arrested on Wednesday (April 6) from Naihati bus stand under North 24 Pargana district while trying to again flee the state, Chiram said. The SP said that further investigation is on.