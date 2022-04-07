Itanagar: Kamlung Mossang unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at  Bank Tinali

ITANAGAR- Minister for Urban Development, ULB- Kamlung Mossang unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here at Bank Tinali, Junction today in presence of Mayor-IMC, Tame Phassang, Commissioner- IMC, Likha Teji, Director-TP &ULB- Likha Suraj , Corporators and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Mossang informed that as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, IMC has installed the statue of Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi . He also urged the denizens to join hands with IMC and Department to maintain cleanliness in the capital region.

IMC is working on a war footing for the beautification of the capital region, however, the effort will only be completed, if denizens would confer equal support; said Mayor Tame Phassang. stating that, he added Mahatma Gandhi itself was the message of peace & harmony, so his statue has the same message for the denizens of the capital region.

While responding to the query, Mayor, further informed that, IMC is set to launch mobile Apps to supervise Garbage vehicles and answer the grievances of the public related to garbage and other issues.