Itanagar: 4 arrested, Bikes, Scooties, LPG cylinders recovered by Capital Police

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- In a major breakthrough, Capital Police arrested four persons and recoevered Bikes, Scooties, LPG cylinders, Mobile phones, and many more items from their procession. After arresting of these persons Capital Police solved series of robbery case, informed Jimmy Chiram, SP Capital.

Briefing to media persons, SP informed that ” on 16-02-2022, one suspected person Tok Chahar (21 yrs) has been apprehended who was involved in one case registered at Itanagar PS vide Case No. 511/2021 u/s 379, accordingly he was arrested in the instant case. As per his revelation one stolen Cylinder and one RedMI Mobile phone were recovered.

Also Read- 7 arrested, 5 bikes, 1 Scooty, 5 LPG cylinder recovered by Capital police

Further, he also disclosed that, two more persons namely Ropo Bagang (22 yrs) and (2)Ato Changrang (18 yrs) are involved in series of criminal activities like lifting of two Wheelers, lifting Gas Cylinders from others house, Batteries from car, and snatching Mobile & Cash etc in Itanager Capital Region.

On 17-02-2022, on being led of detainee Tok Chahar, SDPO K Sikom, Insp Simi, SI. Kenter Tacha and team raided in one abandoned house located in deep jungle near Senki View, where both the named accused found sleeping. Accordingly, both have been detained, during search, some suspicious two wheelers lifting tools such as, Knifes a, Kukr, Scissors, Combination pliers, Plug Wrench, Iron piece-Verities of Wrench, Robber Pipe, one Mobile handset etc, have been recovered from their possession. Later on, a suo-moto case has been registered and endorsed to SI. Kenter Tacha for further investigation.

Also Read- Man arrested with stolen ornaments worth of 4 Lakhs

During the course of investigation, they have disclosed that, they along with their other friends have jointly lifted, motorcycles -11 nos, Scooty-16 nos, Stolen Domestic Gas Cylinders- 10 nos, Batteries-10 nos, Snatched Mobile -07 nos and Cash from various Sectors of Itanagar and Naharlagun area and sold at cheaper rate in Banderdewa (Assam), Seppa and few were sold at Itanager.

Later, both are found to be involved in 07 Cases registered at different police stations.

On being led by both the accused Ropo Bagang and Ato Changrang, Police team recovered stolen properties such as 01 Bajaj Pulsar 200, 01 Avenger, 02 Ray Z Scooty, 16 nos Domestic Cylinders, 03 nos Mobile Handsets, 334.5 Kgs Copper wire and 32 nos Batteries, from within Capital complex and Banderdewa (Assam).

Also Read- Two, including a woman arrested for issuing fake appointment letters

Again, SP Capital has sent a special team to Seppa led by SI. K. Tacha along with Ct. Padu, Ct. Ligu and Ct. Basar along with accused Ropo Bagang, for the recovery of two wheeler which were sold at Seppa. After rigorous efforts, team has recovered 01 Yamaha V3, 01 FZ V2, 01 R-15, 01 Yamaha Bike, 01 Scooty Ntorq and 01 Yamaha Fasino from Seppa with the help of Insp Sochi Don and L/ct H Simai from Seppa Police.

List of recovered two wheelers are here

In other case, Police team led by SI Sanjeet Jha also arrested one habitual theft namely Sunil Gumja (20 yrs) from IG Park and recovered 01 Iphone, 13 Pro Max, 01 knife and 01 Asus Notebook from him.

Further SP Capital, lauded the excellent work done by the police team for cracking series of robbery and theft cases registered at various Police Station in ICR. He also assured that, all the receivers of stolen properties will be booked u/s 411 IPC and will be punished as per law. He also requested public to be more cautious and keep sharp vigil on such anti-social elements and Call at ‘112’ ERSS for immediate Police assistance.