Itanagar: Two, including a woman arrested for issuing fake appointment letters

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested two individuals, including a woman who is a government official, for allegedly issuing fake appointment letters.

Among these two arrested persons, one is Sangeeta Bansal, an upper division clerk (UDC) of the directorate of health services, and anotherone is Jogen Saikia, a native of Assam. The two have been accused of being involved in issuing fake job appointment letters to people for the posts of lower and upper divisional clerks and multi tasking staff on a temporary basis in lieu of large sums of money.

Jimmy Chiram, SP Itanagar Capital Region informed that ” the scam came to light after the police received an FIR from the directorate of medical education (DME) regarding fake appointment letters on January 20 last”.

In the FIR it was mentioned that ” his office was receiving fake job appointment orders with forged signatures of the director of medical education and other officers on the same. 7 of those letters were also enclosed with the FIR as evidence,” the SP informed.

Accordingly police registered a case and a special investigation team comprising Naharlagun SDPO D Gumja, Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge inspector K Yangfo, IPS (probationer) Anurag Dwidedi, inspector T Tasso, sub-inspectors S S Jha and R K Jha, constable Sandip and lady constable K Sumnyan was formed to investigate the matter.

“The investigation revealed the names of three persons – Sangeeta Bansal, Jogen Saikia and Taw Peri who were promising jobs in lieu of money. The police carried out a search at Bansal’s house where several incriminating evidences like money agreements, lists of candidates, two rubber seals, etc., used for issuing the fake appointment letters were recovered,” the SP said.

As Bansal had already fled to Delhi, a team from Naharlagun police station reached the national capital to arrest her, but she had already left for Patna by then.

“Our team then flew to Patna and intercepted the train Bansal was travelling in and arrested her from the Hajipur Station. Another co-accused Saikia was earlier arrested from Gophur, while Peri is a resident of Polo Colony in Naharlagun who is still absconding,” Chiram said.

The SP said initial investigation has revealed that there were transactions ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 40 lakh between the job aspirants, middle man and main accused Sangeeta Bansal.

“We have also recovered several money agreements made on non judicial paper from Bansal’s house which indicate that she had made contracts with several other people for the job,” Chiram said, while adding that further investigation is being carried out.