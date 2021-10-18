Arunachal: Seppa police arrested Bike lifter, 5 others, 15 stolen bikes recovered

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPPA: Seppa police arrested one bike lifter, and 5 others from different locations in Seppa district and recovered 15 stolen bikes from their possession.

The Seppa police got the information about the stolen vehicles are sold in Seppa by one Dadi Bagang (20) who is resident of Wada basti under Chayang Tajo police station. After a fortnight of surveillance Dadi Bagang was caught on 02/10/2021. From his possession 3 bikes were recovered.

He was handed over to the capital Police on as one bike was found connected to FIR No 370/2021 U/S 379 IPC PS Itanagar.

Dadi Bagang is a habitual bike lifter and is involved in Stealing two-wheelers from capital region and selling them in Seppa area from 2017 to the known people in his circle in Seppa. From records of Naharlagun, Itanagar and Seppa, 3 known cases were found against him.

During interogation, Dadi Bagang had disclosed names of 5 receivers in Seppa. All 5 were arrested under FIR No. 40/2021 U/S 411/34 with recovery of bikes from them.

These five arrested persons are Kulu Yangfo (19 yrs ) presently residing at Bebo colony, Seppa, Changrang Bagang ( 27yrs ), resident of Doni Putong colony, Seppa. Matung Bagang ( 31 yrs ) resident of new Seppa colony, Niku Bagang , Resident of village wada bagang and Taje Singhi (26 yrs) resident of , Doni gaon under Seppa Police station.

Of the total 15 bikes, original owners of two have been identified. Efforts are on for further recovery and handing over the bikes back to the original owners.

Police team of Insp S Don, SI Shakti Lamgu, Ct. S.Yangfo, Ct. S.Taniang and Ct M.Doka have done this great job.