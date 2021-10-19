Arunachal: legal awareness programme on issues related to women and youth held at Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- A one legal awareness programme on issues related to women and youth was conducted today at Kalawangpo Convention Hall by Tawang District Youth Welfare society in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State commission for Women.

Ms Sonam Nordzin, President TDYWS in her welcome address briefed about todays programme.

Speaking on role and importance of State women commission, member of the commission Mrs Techi Hunmai said “though women hold half of the sky but there is no equal representation of women, therefore to address the grievances faced by Women National commission for women act was passed in 1990”.

“The Arunachal Pradesh state commission for women was established in 2005 with an objective to safegaurd and protect the constitutional rights of women and to see their progress and development. State commission for women has the power of a civil court and it can summon anyone against whom there is complaint of atrocities on a woman. It can inspect and visit remand homes and jails and also sends recommendations to the government” Sge informed the gathering.

Mrs Radhilu Chai Techi, Chairperson of State commission for women in her address said that through legal awareness programmes in all the districts the commission provides information on women’s right.

Speaking on the political, Economic and social empowerment of women she said, “no women can be empowered untill she is economically independent”.

Speaking on recommendations made by State women commission to the State government she informed that “there should be Special Entrepreneurship package for unemployed girls, 33%job reservation for women, Establishment of family courts in the state, 33% women reservation in the state legislative assembly and 50% reservation for women in panchayat”.

She said that “govt should consult the APSCW while framing policies for all govt Dept and expressed her hope that Govt would consider AP Marriage and Inheritance Bill Draft soon”.

She further congratulated Pema Khandu led state govt for devolution of powers to panchayat bodies recently and sought same kind of cooperation and support for State commission for women.

MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, conveyed his gratitude to the commission for conducting legal awareness programme in Tawang and further said that Women are backbone of our society, Blessings of a mother is the strength of a child.

Speaking about gender discrimination he said “Monpa society is a open society and there is no any discrimination between a boy or a girl, even in past you can find that we had one monastery for boys but four nunneries for girls. He further added that even in recent panchayat elections we have 53% women representatives in Tawang district.

The resource persons Advocate Pema Chowang, Advocate Sangey Tsering, Advocate Sonam Zangmu and DC incharge Lobsang Tsering, Adl. DC Tawang also spoke on the occasion.

The commission after the legal awareness programme visited One stop centre, Police station and women police station. The commission left for Nafra in west kameng district in the morning of 19th Oct 2021 for similar programme.