Arunachal: 1st General Body meeting of Tuting Memba Welfare Society held at Kopu village

October 19, 2021
Arunachal: 1st General Body meeting of Tuting Memba Welfare Society held at Kopu village
TUTING- The 1st General Body meeting of Tuting Memba Welfare Society (TMWS) was held on Oct16, 2021  at Kopu village under Tuting Sub-Division of Upper Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh  under the Chairpersonship of  Dochora Lama (SDO), Adviser TMWS. The members from all the Memba inhabited villages attended the meeting.

While giving the presidential address, the President (TMWS), Tsering Phuntso informed that all the members of the Society should strictly follow the Bye-laws and gave a brief explanation of Bye-laws through PPT presentation. Through PPT presentation the President also appraised the house about the Logo of TMWS and importance of membership registration to strengthen the Society.

The Secretary Finance, Pekoi Pema Dorjee explained the membership registration format devised by the Society. How to fill up the format was explained through PPT presentation.

All the speakers of the house highly appreciated the formation of TMWS and emphasized on strengthening the Society; and to evolve strategies for quick pace of reformation in the field of Socio-religious, Education, Culture, Custom & Tradition for the development of the Society.

