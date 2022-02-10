ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Itanagar: Man arrested with stolen ornaments worth of 4 Lakhs

Police also recovered stolen two wheelers, refrigerators, LED TVs, a home theatre, etc. from his possession.

February 10, 2022
Itanagar: Man arrested with stolen ornaments worth of 4 Lakhs
ITANAGAR- 32-year-old man was arrested for reportedly stealing local ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh  and recovered other stolen goods including two wheelers and refrigerator etc from his possession. informed Itanagar Capital police.

The accused who was arrested on February 6,  was identified as 32-two-year old Waiter Dada (alias Nibo), a resident of Sood village, Yupia, Papum Pare district.

Waiter Dada barged into a house at Panchali, Itanagar and fled with local ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh. The house was burgled on January 20. informed police.

The police checked the CCTV footage of nearby areas and found an unknown male, riding a two-wheeler with registration number AR-01K-4687 entering the victim’s house.

During interrogation, the accused had admitted to having burgled the house and also revealed other stolen items amassed at his hideout at Sood village.

The police  reached that place and have recovered a Yamaha FZ bike, two Honda Activa, one Yamaha Ray ZR, two refrigerators, two LED TV sets, a home theatre, three LPG cylinders, five local dao (machetes), drilling machines, electric motor and electric fan, etc. from his possession.

February 10, 2022
