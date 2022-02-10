Itanagar: Man arrested with stolen ornaments worth of 4 Lakhs

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- 32-year-old man was arrested for reportedly stealing local ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh and recovered other stolen goods including two wheelers and refrigerator etc from his possession. informed Itanagar Capital police.

The accused who was arrested on February 6, was identified as 32-two-year old Waiter Dada (alias Nibo), a resident of Sood village, Yupia, Papum Pare district.

Also Read- Two, including a woman arrested for issuing fake appointment letters

Waiter Dada barged into a house at Panchali, Itanagar and fled with local ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh. The house was burgled on January 20. informed police.

The police checked the CCTV footage of nearby areas and found an unknown male, riding a two-wheeler with registration number AR-01K-4687 entering the victim’s house.

During interrogation, the accused had admitted to having burgled the house and also revealed other stolen items amassed at his hideout at Sood village.

Also Read- Drug dealer apprehended in Longding

The police reached that place and have recovered a Yamaha FZ bike, two Honda Activa, one Yamaha Ray ZR, two refrigerators, two LED TV sets, a home theatre, three LPG cylinders, five local dao (machetes), drilling machines, electric motor and electric fan, etc. from his possession.