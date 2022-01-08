Crime

Assam: woman smuggling gold by hiding in her private part arrested

The police arrested both the woman and her companion in a bus going from Kohima to Guwahati.

January 8, 2022
Representational Image

GUWAHATI-  In Assam’s Bokajan, the police have arrested a woman and her accomplice for smuggling gold. It is being told that the woman had kept half a kilo of gold hidden in her private part.

The police had received information that there is a possibility of gold smuggling here. On this basis, the police increased their search operation and succeeded in catching the two smugglers. The police arrested both the woman and her companion in a bus going from Kohima to Guwahati.

Police said that the woman had hidden the gold in her private part. So that no one can have any doubts and gold can be smuggled easily. These smugglers were bringing gold from Imphal in Manipur to Guwahati to sell. By confiscating the gold, the police have started investigation into the matter.

Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail. The police is making a special strategy to deal with such incidents. In the coming time, more and more strictness will be taken towards the police and the search operation will be increased. So that the criminal cannot run away.

On this matter, the local police says that on the basis of a secret information, on Thursday, two smugglers were reported to be in a bus going from Manipur to Guwahati, under which we stopped the bus and detained a woman and a young man with her. .

After this, both were searched separately and half a kilo of gold was recovered. Police said that the woman was hiding three biscuits weighing half a kilo in her private parts.

