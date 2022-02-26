ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: we have to work together and achieve the targets set by Govt, said DC Tawang

February 26, 2022
TAWANG-   We are all interdependent on each other and with team spirit we have to work together and achieve the targets set by Govt, said DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo while addressing the committee members of District Drinking water and sanitation committee meeting for annual action plan under Jal Jeevan Mission and its target given by govt for functional household tap connection under Har ghar jal mission for the year 2023 in his office chamber this afternoon.

DC further said, we should work towards Green and clean Tawang because greenery will keep water bodies alive for years to come and cleanliness maintained properly can provide us with clean drinking water.

Ass per folk lores there is 108 lakes in Tawang but now satellite maps have confirmed it to be 135 lakes, we must preserve these lakes for our future generations and discourage use of plastic bottles and plastic in general. We have pure clean water and no need of using bottled water, he said.

ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, congratulated Executive Engineer PHED Tawang for being awarded with silver medal by state govt, and urged the department to start the work as early as possible to provide drinking water facility to every household and assured support from PRI s in implementation of works at all level.

Earlier Executive Engineer PHED Tawang Er.G.Mize in his welcome address informed the members about exigency of the meeting of DWSC and sought approval from members for the annual action plan.

In the morning hours DC Tawang and Commander Tawang Brigade inaugurated a two days free medical and veterinary camp jointly organised by Indian Army and District Medical authority Tawang at Teli Village, they also visited the Mahabodhi Children’s home.  DC later visited and interacted with the inmates of Mahabodhi old age home.

