Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebrated at Palin

PALIN- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended the grand Celebration of Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo 2022 along with Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom at Palin today.

Mein while extending his greetings to the Nyishi community on the attainment of 50th years of Nyokum Yullo Celebration at Palin had lauded the Celebration committee for remembering the pioneers who had contributed in preserving the beautiful rich cultures and traditions of the tribe and successfully pass on the rich cultural heritage to the present generations and said that we must maintain this legacy to keep our culture and traditions alive.

He said that Nyokum Festival will come every year but the Golden Jubilee celebration will come once in a lifetime and “we must strive to make such occasion a meaningful and memorable one for the society”, he added.

He further said that many young talents are emerging in the State and our Govt is committed to support and promote them in every possible way and advocated for initiating an Achievers’ Award by the Govt to recognize and encourage them. He further said to construct a Theatre Hall for the performing arts in the State capital.

He said that Team Arunachal is committed to set a good legacy for all round development of the State and including the District Headquarter of Kra-Daadi, Palin.

While informing various developmental schemes sanctioned by the Govt for the Kra-Dadi District Headquarter, Mein said that Rs 29 Crore has been sanctioned for road connectivity for Palin under Chief Minister Comprehensive Road Plan, Rs 17 Crore for the road construction of Palin town to ADC Headquarter at Pania and Rs 14 crore for District Secretariat for Kra-Daadi District for which the Tender process has been completed and construction work will begin soon. He also informed that fund for District Hospital Infrastructure, Internal road for Nangbia Model College, Palin, new Circuit House for Palin, road from main road to Palin Helipad and approach road to Donyi-Polo colony at Palin has been sanctioned.

Responding to a memorandum submitted to him by the Celebration Committee, he assured to look into construction of a Community Hall at Palin and also said that fund for the construction of a power sub-station at Palin will be provided to improve the power scenario in the District Headquarter.

On the occasion, Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee, Tassar Taro while narrating the Nyokum Mythology said that during Nyokum, offering is made to Abu Tani and his descendent for the welfare of entire human race and for economically self-reliance, surplus produce of food grains and for well-being and prosperity of all human race.

MLA Namsai and Guest of Honour, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Advisor to Power Minister, Balo Raja, GJNYCC General Secretary, Byabang Rocket and Vice Chairman, Techi Tai also spoke on the occasion.

DCM also released a Nyokum Souvenir ‘Kumchum’ while Namsai MLA released a book titled, ‘Healthcare Status and Human Development: an Empirical Analysis in Eastern Himalayas’ authored by Dr Chokio Taku, Asst Professor in Economics, Dera Natung Govt College, Itanagar.

Among others, MLA 20th Tali ST A/C, Jikke Tako, Former Ministers, Takam Sanjay & Takam Pario, Secretary General, Arunachal Chamber of Commerce, Toko Tatung, ZPC Kamle Dist, Nyido Shanti, ZPC Kra-Daadi District, Charu Menia, DC, and SP, of Kra Dadi were also present in the festival.