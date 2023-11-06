Arunachal: ‘Poi Potwa Panchong’ celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Namsai

Poi Potwa Panchong’ celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Namsai. ‘Poi Panchong’ marks the culmination of Varsha Vassa, an annual three month monastic retreat practiced by the Theravada Buddhist followers.

Ceremonies are performed to honor the revered gurus by the devotees. The event was marked by the presence of around 300 monks and participation of 85 villages from Namsai & Changlang district and from Assam.

More than 5000 devotees attended the combined Acharya Puja (2567 BE).

Deputy commissioner Namsai, CR Khampa while highlighting the importance of teachings of Lord Buddha said that the world would be at peace if these teachings are followed in true sense as the main objective of all Buddhist are to attain Nirvana.

He appreciated the Theravada Buddhist community for organising Combined Achariya puja celebration. Ven. Dhamma Keti of Kherem (President of Arunachal Buddha Sangha), Ven.Vimala Tisa of Golden Pagoda (president of JCPPBS) and Ven Bhadant Aggadhamma, head Monk of Namsai Monastry also delivered their message.