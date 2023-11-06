Arunachal: MEDP on Traditional Jewelry Crafting for SHGs Concludes in Changlang

CHANGLANG- The Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) focusing on Traditional Jewelry Making for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) concluded in Changlang on Monday.

Over the course of a rigorous 15-day training programme, 30 SHGs were immersed in the art of crafting traditional jewelry.

They honed their skills in creating exquisite adornments, including Single-piece Glass Bits Necklaces, Layered Necklaces, Chokers, Headgear, Dangles, Bit Earrings, Flower Bouquets made with Corn Leaves, Rings adorned with Bits, and much more.

Also Read- NABARD supported Rural Haat inaugurated at New Mohong, Namsai

The curriculum extended its scope beyond craftsmanship, delving into effective packaging strategies and market engagement tactics.

The MEDP, generously sponsored by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), was expertly executed by the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS) in partnership with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

Nonju Simai Tithak, District Project Director, of CCRMS, shared how the SHGs were trained not only in crafting but also in producing jewelry of the highest quality and quantity, catering to the growing demand for traditional jewelry within the region.

This initiative strategically aims to empower rural women by offering them enhanced income opportunities and fostering self-reliance. The DPD also stressed the transformative potential of skill development, particularly among women entrepreneurs, in contributing to the socio-economic advancement of rural communities.

The chief guest, Marpe Riba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Changlang, emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting traditional jewelry and dresses. He highlighted the role of such training in fostering self-reliance among rural women and SHGs, emphasizing the need to harness abundant natural resources for sustainable development. Riba recognized knowledge as the key to progress in life and underscored the crucial role women play in society. He encouraged SHGs to become entrepreneurs and contribute to family income and society at large.

Also Read- NABARD’s Foundation Day celebrated

Kamal Roy, DDM, NABARD, underscored NABARD’s pivotal role in promoting both the Farm and Off-Farm Sectors. He encouraged SHG members to embark on entrepreneurial journeys and take advantage of the financial support provided by banks. Roy also shed light on the significance of Geographical Indications (GI) in this context.

Junmen Longri, Block Mission Manager, ArSRLM, emphasized that SHGs represent not just a vehicle for self-empowerment or women’s empowerment but also a means of economic empowerment. She elaborated on the aims and objectives of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

Sumitra Singha from State Bank of India (SBI); Ram Gopal Singh, Branch Manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Changlang; Mr. Mithun Boruah, Branch Manager of Axis Bank and the enthusiastic trainee members of SHGs also present on the occasion.

Branch managers from three leading banks, namely SBI, Axis, and PNB, provided insights into the various credit support options available from their respective institutions. They assured the SHG members of their commitment to extending credit support.

Also Read- AUS, Namsai hosts NABARD sponsored Climate Change Seminar

During the event, several SHG members proudly displayed their finished jewelry products, showcasing the skills they had acquired during the training.

The Chief Guest, ADC Marpe Riba, presented awards to the best trainee with the most outstanding finished work, while another award was given to the most dedicated trainee, aimed at inspiring others to participate wholeheartedly in future programmes.

Harsha Jyoti Das, Accountant at CCRMS, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, emphasizing the untapped potential within the traditional jewelry sector. He highlighted the vital role that CCRMS plays in extending this training to remote areas, thereby opening up sustainable income avenues for trainees.