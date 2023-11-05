Arunachal: Successful Spinal Surgery done at Tawang Dist Hospital for the first time

TAWANG- For the first time, a spinal surgery was performed on a 42-year-old male patient, resident of Gyankhar village, Tawang, who was afflicted with a D7 fracture leading to paraplegia.

The intricate surgery involved pedicle screw fixation coupled with decompression, a procedure essential for the patient’s well-being and future mobility.

The patient fall from height leading to back bone and spine injury. Alsu suffering from mouth bleeding due to tongue injury. Chest was also mild bruising around anterior chest wall, due to which the air entry reduced in right side.

Finally doctors decide to go for a spine surgery , which was firs of its type in KDS District Hospital Tawang

The surgery was performed by a team doctors including Dr. Joydep Ghosh (Spine Surgeon), from Apollo Hospital, Guwahati, Dr. Ghosh lent his expertise to the surgery, invited by the esteemed Dr. Dukhum Magu, Ortho Surgeon at KDS DH Tawang.

Dr. Dukhum Magu (Ortho Surgeon) Spearheading the surgical team and played a pivotal role in the operation.

Dr. Ashish Pao (Anesthesia), The surgery owed much of its success to Dr. Pao’s proficient anesthesia administration. His expertise was invaluable.

Beside these doctors, a team of professionals in the operation theatre ensured seamless execution of the procedure including Dr. N. Namshum (Medical Superintendent), who Monitored the entire operation. Dr. Namshum ensured the process adhered to the highest medical standards.

Dr. Rinchin Neema (DMO, Incharge) who provided unwavering support and coordination throughout the surgery, enhancing the overall efficiency of the operation.

Due to the collective efforts of this skilled and dedicated team, the surgery was a resounding success. This accomplishment marks a significant advancement in medical expertise, promising hope and healing for many more in the future.