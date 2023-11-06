ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Assam Rifles Constructed Wood Carving Centre, Souvenir Shop at longding

The project will generate employment for local artisans and preserve the rich Wancho culture.

LONGDING-   Longding Bn of Assam Rifles has constructed wood carving centre and souvenir shop at Longding town, under Operation Sadbhavana Project 2022-23.

The completed project is handed over to Wancho Cultural Society on 06 November 2023 in the presence of members of Wancho Cultural Society and District Administration.

This noble gesture & the genuine step taken by the Security Forces for the betterment of Wancho tribe has re-affirmed the faith of the people in Security Forces.

This is a step in establishing peace and prosperity in the state.

This will also contribute towards winning support of locals and will helped in building confidence amongst the local populace.

