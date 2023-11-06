Arunachal: Assam Rifles Constructed Wood Carving Centre, Souvenir Shop at longding

LONGDING- Longding Bn of Assam Rifles has constructed wood carving centre and souvenir shop at Longding town, under Operation Sadbhavana Project 2022-23.

The completed project is handed over to Wancho Cultural Society on 06 November 2023 in the presence of members of Wancho Cultural Society and District Administration.

The project will generate employment for local artisans and preserve the rich Wancho culture.

This noble gesture & the genuine step taken by the Security Forces for the betterment of Wancho tribe has re-affirmed the faith of the people in Security Forces.

This is a step in establishing peace and prosperity in the state.

This will also contribute towards winning support of locals and will helped in building confidence amongst the local populace.