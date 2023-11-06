Chowna Mein highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s Progress in the Power Sector at National Conference, Delhi

NEW DELHI- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, highlighted progress of power sectors in the State in the Conference of Ministers of Power and New & Renewable Energy of States and Union Territories which was chaired by the Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, R K Singh, in New Delhi today.

During the conference, Deputy Chief Minister Mein underscored the significant advancements achieved by Arunachal Pradesh in the power sector, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, R. K. Singh.

Mein informed that on 12th August 2023, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh allocated 12 mega-hydro projects, with a collective capacity exceeding 11,500 MW, to three Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), the MoU of which was signed in presence of Union Power Minister. He said that the successful implementation of these projects will not only bolsters the state’s economy but also contributes to the nation’s energy security through clean and renewable sources. He further emphasized the commitment of GoAP to ensuring the timely implementation of these projects.

Addressing the challenges posed by the rugged terrain and dense forest areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy CM Mein deliberated on various components of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which will modernize the state’s power systems and reduce the historically high Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses. He also stated the successful commissioning of a vital high voltage transmission lines, the 132 KV Roing-Chapakhowa line and the upcoming 220 KV Kathalguri-Namsai line, will significantly improve the reliability of power supply in large parts of the State. In this context, Union Minister of Power and NRE, R.K. Singh commended the state’s vast potential in the Energy sector and anticipated much greater revenue inflows to the State attributed to the power sector.

He further informed that earlier this year, GoAP initiated the Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Program to provide electricity to remote villages along the international borders. This unique project involves the operation of 50 micro-hydel projects with standalone distribution systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply to residents and defense establishments. Already, 17 projects in the first phase have been completed which were recently inaugurated by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah when he visited Kibithoo, one of the vibrant villages in Arunachal Pradesh. These projects are now transforming the lives of citizens in these challenging border areas.

Deputy CM Mein also shared that the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which had been dormant since 2019, has been reconstituted and is now operational. The Commission has already issued the tariff order for the current year.

Key agenda items presented at the conference included:

Under the PM-KUSUM Scheme, GoAP has achieved a 100% target for distributing 200 solar water pumps during 2021-22. For the current year, 500 potential beneficiaries have been identified, and an increase in the target from 200 to 500 has been requested. For Rooftop Solar Power Program Phase II, GoAP has submitted a demand requirement of 1 MW to MNRE and is prepared to execute the works as soon as the allocation is received. Recognizing the potential for Green Hydrogen in Arunachal Pradesh, GoAP intends to submit a proposal for a Domestic Electrolyser Manufacturing Plant in the state and seeks technical guidance and financial assistance. They also aim to explore the use of green hydrogen in industries such as fertilizer manufacturing and methanol production. Requested for the deployment of an expert team to identify high solar potential areas and provide technical guidance for a state-wide survey to identify suitable locations, as solar energy projects have faced challenges due to climatic conditions and short daylight hours. To identify the Sela Pass as a feasible location for wind energy projects and propose to conduct a detailed techno-commercial study to move this initiative forward. Green Open Access Rules to be finalised and to provide green open access to entities with a load above 100 KW. State Govt’s efforts to reduce AT&C losses, with the expectation of a significant drop in losses with the implementation of the RDSS Loss reduction component. Request for the assistance of an appropriate PSU like NEEPCO to conduct a state-wide survey to identify potential sites for Pump Storage Plants (PSPs). Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission & Distribution System in Arunachal Pradesh is expected to be completed in December 2024 and anticipating a substantial reduction in T&D losses after the completion. Initiating the issuance of regulations in line with the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 to ensure the rights of electricity consumers in the State thereby simplifying the new connections. 98 small hydro power projects registered for carbon credits under the Universal Carbon Registration, accumulating a substantial number of Carbon Offset Units for future trade.

Deputy CM Mein also highlighted crucial requirements for the State and sought the support of the Power Ministry in following:

A Comprehensive Plan for developing Small and Mini Hydroelectric projects with a capacity of 356 MW in remote areas, which should be considered a nationally significant strategic project with financial support. Financial support for the installation of 30,000 solar street lights across all districts of the State, a project with a total cost of Rs. 90.00 crores. Support in expediting the approval of schemes for electrifying villages along international borders. Planning and upgrading the transmission network to the 220 KV level to meet future requirements and power evacuation from upcoming hydro-electric projects. Immediate sanctioning of proposals for system modernization, electrification of villages, smart metering, and power connectivity to telecommunication towers under the RDSS Scheme.

In the Conference were also present, Secretary (MoP) Pankaj Agarwal and Secretary (MNRE) B.S. Bhalla.

Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Commissioner (Power), GoAP, Ankur Garg and Chief Engineer(Transmission), Ginko Linggi.