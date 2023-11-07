ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APSSB CSLE admit card released at apssb.nic.in, download link is here

The APSSB Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023 examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023.

APSSB releases admit card for CSLE 2023, –  The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023 today, November 7.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at apssb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the APSSB CSLE 2023 admit card using their login credentials.

Direct link to download APSSB CSLE admit card 

“Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 pm of 17-11-2023”, reads the official notification.

APSSB CSLE admit card 2023: Know how to download the admit card

  • Visit the official website at apssb.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the admit card tab
  • Next, click on the admit card link for CSLE 2023
  • Key in your login details and submit
  • Check and download the admit card
  • Take a printout for future reference

