Chowna Mein highlights Initiatives to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s Energy Sector

NEW DELHI- The day 2 of the Conference of Power and NRE Ministers of States and UTs at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, presided over by the Minister of Power and NRE, R. K. Singh deliberated on the key topics of the agenda which included Pump Storage Projects (PSPs), the National Transmission Plan, Implementation of Rights of Electricity Consumers and the exploration of Carbon Markets, where Arunachal Pradesh holds immense potential.

The comprehensive discussions highlighted the commitment of the government to enhance the energy sector today.

Minister-in-Charge of Power, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein stressed upon the State’s potential in the exploration of Pumped Storage Plants, owing to its favourable geographical terrains at high altitude. In this light, Mein requested for a detailed survey of the State to be carried out by NEEPCO.

Chowna Mein highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s Progress in the Power Sector at National Conference, Delhi

Among other agendas, Mein also provided insights into the progress of the Comprehensive Scheme for Transmission in the state, slated for completion by December 2024. This scheme promises to significantly reduce Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses, marking a pivotal step in Arunachal Pradesh’s energy infrastructure development.

Later in the evening, the Deputy CM called on the Union Minister of Power R. K. Singh, where they discussed issues related to Hydropower projects and the RDSS scheme. Mein also sought early sanction for small and mini hydel project proposals from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

In response, Union Minister of Power acknowledged Arunachal Pradesh’s achievements in the past 7-8 years and gave assurance for early resolution of pending issues, reflecting the government’s commitment to promote sustainable energy initiatives in the region.