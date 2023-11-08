North East India Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement from 19th-21st November

ITANAGAR- The sixth edition of North East India Fashion Week – The Artisans Movement will be held from 19th to 21st November at the Koro Happa River Island in Jollang, Arunachal Pradesh, announced by Yana Ngoba Chakpu, CEO, One Arunachal.

The three-day fashion extravaganza will be organised by One Arunachal, a registered NGO dedicated towards raising awareness and preserving the traditional and cultural oneness of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event will commemorate the movement & showcase the talents of artisans from northeast India. Nearly 30 designers and weavers will participate in the 3-day fashion event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman One Arunachal Joram Tat said, “Through North East India Fashion Week- The Artisans Movement, we strive to identify artisan role models, boost self-esteem within the artisan community, advocate for their skills, and offer a platform to showcase their unique talents.”

The 6th NEIFW edition promotes inclusivity by offering equal opportunities to Divyangjan and Non-Divyangjan artisans. It fosters industry exposure and awareness for artisan entrepreneurs, with representation from diverse sectors.

The event includes workshops, round-table conferences on inclusive skilling, and a ramp show featuring models, craftsmen, and artists. It is a complete celebration of northeast India’s unique culture and its beautiful traditions.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest on the occasion. Other expected guests are Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Honorable Chief Minister of Assam, Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, and Parliamentary Affairs, Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt of Assam, and a host of other dignitaries.