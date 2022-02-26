Arunachal: DC Tawang distributed jackets among monks

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- In a series of programmes today Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo along with Commander Tawang Brigade , other officers from District administration and Army visited Khinmey monastery took blessings from Padmashree Thegtse Rinpoche and distributed jackets to the monks, and Indian Army provided ration items to the monks.

Later DC Tawang visited Dorjee Khandu Govt college Tawang and interacted with the Principal Dr.Yeshi Gyetsen and other faculty members of the college.

After visiting college DC Tawang witnessed the final match of Girls football being played for Hangpan Dada memorial trophy, and gave away prizes to the winners and participants of the tournament.

Addressing to the participants of the tournament during the valedictory function DC Tawang advised the students to keep physically and mentally fit and maintain discipline throughout life. There is lots of scope in games and sports if pursued properly and sincerely to attain international fame he added.

He further said discipline and punctuality is a must factor behind every successfull one and we all should maintain it and try to be good and honest citizens. He asked the students to be ambassadors of “keep mountains clean and Green” Plastic free Mon Tawang campaign and congratulated all the winners and advised selected players to keep on practising to represent the district in state level, and wished them best wishes to fulfil their dream.

The valedictory function ended with tendering of vote of thanks from EAC cum DSO Tawang Tenzin Jambey.a