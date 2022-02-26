ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC Tawang distributed jackets among monks

Indian Army provided ration items to the monks.

February 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: DC Tawang distributed jackets among monks
ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG-    In a series of programmes today Deputy Commissioner Tawang,  Kesang Ngurup Damo along with Commander Tawang Brigade , other officers from District administration and Army visited Khinmey monastery took blessings from Padmashree Thegtse Rinpoche and distributed jackets to the monks, and Indian Army provided ration items to the monks.

Later DC Tawang visited Dorjee Khandu Govt college Tawang and interacted with the Principal Dr.Yeshi Gyetsen and other faculty members of the college.

After visiting college DC Tawang witnessed the final match of Girls football being played for Hangpan Dada memorial trophy, and gave away prizes to the winners and participants of the tournament.

Arunachal: DC Tawang distributed jackets among monks

Related Articles

Addressing to the participants of the tournament during the valedictory function  DC Tawang advised the students to keep physically and mentally fit and maintain discipline throughout life. There is lots of scope in games and sports if pursued properly and sincerely to attain international fame he added.

He further said discipline and punctuality is a must factor behind every successfull one and we all should maintain it and try to be good and honest citizens. He asked the students to be ambassadors of “keep mountains clean and Green” Plastic free Mon Tawang campaign and congratulated all the winners and advised selected players to keep on practising to represent the district in state level, and wished them best wishes to fulfil  their dream.

The valedictory function ended with tendering of vote of thanks from EAC cum DSO Tawang Tenzin Jambey.a

Tags
February 26, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: No restriction on entry of public in Golden Jubilee Celebration at Yupia Stadium- IMC Mayor

Arunachal: No restriction on entry of public in Golden Jubilee Celebration at Yupia Stadium- IMC Mayor

February 18, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presides over the 8th Convocation of NERIST

Arunachal: Governor presides over the 8th Convocation of NERIST

February 18, 2022
Weather: Widespread Rain, Snow expected Over Arunachal Pradesh

Weather: Widespread Rain, Snow expected Over Arunachal Pradesh

February 17, 2022
Arunachal: Indian Army today organised a Bhojan Bhandara for the Buddhist Nuns

Arunachal: Indian Army today organised a Bhojan Bhandara for the Buddhist Nuns

February 16, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu graces Oriah Festival at Longding

Arunachal: Pema Khandu graces Oriah Festival at Longding

February 16, 2022
Arunachal: DKGCT signed a tripartite MoU with University of Delhi & Hindu College under V2 Scheme

Arunachal: DKGCT signed a tripartite MoU with University of Delhi & Hindu College under V2 Scheme

February 16, 2022
Safe the nature and maintain ecological balance- Chowna Mein

Safe the nature and maintain ecological balance- Chowna Mein

February 15, 2022
Arunachal: Asian wetland waterbirds census conducted in D. Ering WL Sanctuary

Arunachal: Asian wetland waterbirds census conducted in D. Ering WL Sanctuary

February 14, 2022
Arunachal: MMJRMC conducts social service at Mikong WRC field in Pasighat

Arunachal: MMJRMC conducts social service at Mikong WRC field in Pasighat

February 13, 2022
Pasighat: Town Baptist Church celebrates Silver Jubilee

Pasighat: Town Baptist Church celebrates Silver Jubilee

February 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button