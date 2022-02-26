Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 307 Medium Regiment and 11 KUMAON

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented the Governor’s Citation to 307 Medium Regiment of 56 Artillery Brigade and 11th Battalion of The Kumaon Regiment at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 25th February 2022.

Col. Rahul Vatsyayan, Commanding Officer, Subedar Major Balram Singh and Gunner Unnikrishna Mohan of 307 Medium Regiment and Col, Kuber Singh Karki, Sena Medal, Commanding Officer, Lt. Angad Bagga, Subedar Major Sumer Singh and Sepoy Arun kumar of 11 KUMAON received the Citations from the Governor.

The Governor cited the Army Units for their conspicuous professional proficiency, élan and operational preparedness. He also commended them for effectively performing their operational role, maintaining exceptionally good relations with the District Administration and creating an excellent bonhomie with the civil population.

Felicitating the Commanding Officers and men of 307 Medium Regiment and 11 KUMAON, the Governor called upon the members of armed forces to motivate the youths and inspire them to join the Indian armed forces. He asked them to conduct motivational interaction with the students and youths to inculcate nationalism and contribute towards nation building.

The Governor suggested the officers and men of the Army Units to select physically fit and eligible youths in their area of responsibility and conduct pre-recruitment training for them. He also suggested them to provide assistance at the time of emergency.

The Governor stressed on strengthening the goodwill amongst civil administration and local population. He asked them to assist the locals in preserving the environment, tribal traditions and cultural heritage as also promote education, health and hygiene and create awareness about COVID-19 precautions and COVID Appropriate Behaviour in their area of deployment.