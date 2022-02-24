ADVERTISMENT
North East

Wet spell is likely to drench Northeast India; IMD

There are also chances of thunderstorms and lightning over the Northeast on Friday and Saturday.

February 24, 2022
0 1 minute read
Southwest Monsoon: IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh
ITANAGAR-  For the next few days, a wet spell is likely to drench Northeast India. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread is set to lash Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during February 24 to 26. There are also chances of thunderstorms and lightning over the Northeast on Friday and Saturday (February 25-26).

These intermittent rains are produced by rain-bearing cyclonic circulation as part of the western disturbance that brought rains and snow to the Western Himalayan region this week. Another circulation is located over east Bangladesh and the neighbourhood on Thursday.

Accordingly, IMD has issued a yellow watch over Assam and Meghalaya for Friday. Along with these two states, the alert will cover Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The advisory instructs residents to ‘be updated’ on the local weather conditions.

Within states, several districts may also face the brunt of rough weather, including Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, Siang, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Lohit and a few more.

Related Articles

Generally cloudy sky with light showers accompanied by thunderstorms will prevail over major cities viz., Guwahati, Itanagar, Imphal Shillong, Aizawl and Agartala for the next few days.

With the sporadic bout of rains, most states have received the ‘large excess’ to ‘normal’ rains as calculated since the start of 2022.

Assam (70 mm), Meghalaya (65 mm), Nagaland (72 mm), and Manipur (58 mm) have recorded ‘large excess’ rains as compared to their respective long term average of between January 1 to February 23. On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh (126 mm), Tripura (33 mm) and Mizoram (24 mm) have received ‘normal’ rains in this same time frame.

Tags
