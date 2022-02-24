ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Tawang: 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial football and volley ball tournament begins

A total of Eight boys and girls Team for both volley ball and football are participating from three constituencies of Tawang.

February 24, 2022
0 1 minute read
Tawang: 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial football and volley ball tournament begins
ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG   The 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial football and volley ball tournament for Girls and boys at District level for Tawang District was today inaugurated by DDSE Tawang  Hridhar Phuntsok in presence of EAC cum I/c DSO Tawang Tenzin Jambey and other officials at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High altitude stadium Tawang.

A total of Eight boys and girls Team for both volley ball and football are participating from three constituencies of Tawang.

While addressing the participants in the inaugural session EAC cum DSO Tawang  Tenzin Jambey and DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntso both wished all the team best wishes and advised them to play with sportsman and in team spirit.

The first football match for boys was played between Govt Hr. Sec. School Tawang VS Govt Hr. Sec. School Lungla while Simultaneously

Related Articles

the first Volleyball Match girls was played between KGBV Lungla VS GHSS Tawang. The tournament is being organised District  Administration Tawang and Supported By Tawang District Sports Association.

Tags
February 24, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Assam Rifle conducts Wancho Indigenous Sports Competition

Arunachal: Assam Rifles conducts Wancho Indigenous Sports Competition

October 29, 2021
Arunachal: Subroto Mukherjee Football and Kho Kho Competition begins in Tawang

Arunachal: Subroto Mukherjee Football and Kho Kho Competition begins in Tawang

October 11, 2021
Arunachal: Women football tournament begins in Adi Ningroo Village

Arunachal: Women football tournament begins in Adi Ningroo Village

October 10, 2021
Arunachal: NDRF Inter-Battalion Yoga, Volleyball competition concludes

Arunachal: NDRF Inter-Battalion Yoga, Volleyball competition concludes

October 10, 2021
Arunachal: VP Venkaiah Naidu Plays Badminton with local players in Itanagar

Arunachal: VP Venkaiah Naidu Plays Badminton with local players in Itanagar

October 9, 2021
Arunachal:  U-17 Subroto Cup Football Tournament 2021 Lower Subansiri kicked off

Arunachal:  U-17 Subroto Cup Football Tournament 2021 Lower Subansiri kicked off

October 7, 2021
Arunachal: NDRF Inter Battalion Volleyball & Yoga Competition 2021 begins

Arunachal: NDRF Inter Battalion Volleyball & Yoga Competition 2021 begins

October 6, 2021
Arunachal:  152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Celebrated At 2nd Bn Hq Aalo

Arunachal: 152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Celebrated At 2nd Bn Hq Aalo

October 2, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students' Union’s 1st Winter Football Tournament concluded

Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union’s 1st Winter Football Tournament concluded

October 2, 2021
Itanagar: Walkathon and Cyclothon events organized to mark the Gandhi Jayanti

Itanagar: Walkathon and Cyclothon events organized to mark the Gandhi Jayanti

October 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button