Tawang: 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial football and volley ball tournament begins

TAWANG– The 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial football and volley ball tournament for Girls and boys at District level for Tawang District was today inaugurated by DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok in presence of EAC cum I/c DSO Tawang Tenzin Jambey and other officials at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High altitude stadium Tawang.

A total of Eight boys and girls Team for both volley ball and football are participating from three constituencies of Tawang.

While addressing the participants in the inaugural session EAC cum DSO Tawang Tenzin Jambey and DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntso both wished all the team best wishes and advised them to play with sportsman and in team spirit.

The first football match for boys was played between Govt Hr. Sec. School Tawang VS Govt Hr. Sec. School Lungla while Simultaneously

the first Volleyball Match girls was played between KGBV Lungla VS GHSS Tawang. The tournament is being organised District Administration Tawang and Supported By Tawang District Sports Association.