APSBE cancels Social Science exam after question paper leaked

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Board Examination (APSBE) 2021-22 for Class VIII Social Science exam was cancelled on Wednesday following the question paper leak. The information of paper leakage was surfaced in social media.

Director of Elementary Education cum APSBE Chairman, Otem Tayeng stated that, “The information of question paper leakage was received around 12.20 PM on Wednesday. Hence, the examination of the social science paper of the APSBE 2021-22 dated 23, February, 2022 stands cancelled.” He issued issued an emergency notice to all the deputy directors of school education (DDSE) across the state for immediate cancellation of the examination.

The paper leak incident was reported in Bomdila when it was noticed that a set of question papers of APSBE 2021-22 for Social Science subject was doing rounds in WhatsApp, which was then immediately reported to West Kameng DDSE LD Komu.

Immediately after receiving the information about question leak, the APSBE officials took action and the examination was cancelled.

DEE Tayeng informed that the incident will not be taken lightly and that an FIR will be registered about the same.

He further informed that the paper will be reset and the examination will be re-conducted at the earliest, so that the preparation of the students doesn’t go wasted.